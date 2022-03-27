Venezuelan native and American resident fitness trainer Michelle Lewin took a break from posting bikini pictures on her Instagram page for almost a year. Last month, however, she broke her streak and served her 14 million-plus followers a treat of her toned body wearing a skimpy bikini that left little to the imagination. Not much changed between her last post in July 2021 and this one, but that doesn't mean the model's consistency didn't pay off.
Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Bares Sideboobs In Bikini For Social Media Return
Return To Instagram
While most of the world slacked off on their fitness journeys during the pandemic, Michelle's routines only got more intense, and her return is enough proof. The fitness instructor showed off her perfect form - flat abs, perky boobs, rotund toned bum, and defined limbs - as she reached into her microwave safely in a kitchen cabinet.
The purple mix and match bikini she wore consisted of a plain colored thong and floral print triangle top.
Michelle Twerks For The Gram
Michelle joined the Envolver challenge on Instagram Reels showing off her best Anitta impression. The Venezuelan fitness instructor did two squats before falling to the floor to bounce her booty, whining and twerking while working out her abs. Anitta would be so proud if she ever saw the video, and it's a testament to Michelle's fun nature.
Romance On Valentine's Day
On Valentine's day, her husband Jimmy Lewin set up a nice romantic candlelit dinner for two on a private beach to surprise his lady love. He presented her with a bouquet of red roses and scattered enough petals on the sandy beach peppered with over a dozen lit candles. Jimmy captioned the post, "because she deserves it." The couple has been their cheerleaders since they started their relationship over 10 years ago.
One Year Later
The couple recently experienced a terrifying health scare when Jimmy suffered a heart attack. Michelle took a break from social media to care for her ailing husband and urged her fans to pray for him. At the beginning of this month, she posted a one-year memorial of the terrifying situation acknowledging "how time flies." She wrote her message in Spanish, and here's a translated snippet;
"A day today marks one year since you had a heart surgery. I remember that day as if it were yesterday, I remember that every day that the operation approached, anxiety, anxiety, fear, that took over us was nothing normal, and even writing this makes my stomach turn."
One year later, the couple is back to their regular shenanigans.