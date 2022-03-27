New Hair, New Style, Kendall Jenner is in a full Spring mood, and we're loving it. The supermodel stepped out, showing her new red hair, which she debuted in Paris during Fashion Week. If Kendall's Y2K fashion doesn't hit you with nostalgia, then we don't know what else will. In one of her many goofy shots, Kendall lifted her cropped top even further up, showing off her slim waist and tight abs line.
Kendall Jenner Lifts Up Braless Top
Kendall Ushers In Spring In Y2K Fashion
Kendall wore a pair of green denim loose-fitting pants, a white cropped top, and matching black accessories. She paired her look with a black leather belt, shoulder purse, platform slippers, and sunshades. While Kendall looked like a vision in green, white, and black on the surface, she painted her toenails and fingernails a bright red matching her reddish-brown long wavy hair.
A Pleasant Surprise
Hailey Bieber showed love to Kendall by double-tapping the post for a red heart. The besties went on another double date with their men earlier this week. Kendall's spring style embraces the early 2000s look with loose-fitting denim pants and casual tops.
She surprised her 226 million fans when she revealed her interest in the Paramount Network TV series Yellowstone. She warned fans not to spoil the ending in the comments despite her reveal. The supermodel channeled her inner rancher in by adding a leather jacket, face cap, and booties to her outfit.
Double Date Pt. II
Although Hailey didn't walk the runway as expected, the much-needed outing helped the models unwind from a busy fashion season. The 25-year-old suffered a major health scare when a blood clot formed in her brain.
Kendall and Devin joined Hailey and her pop star husband for what's shaping up to be a customary double-date after their first public outing during the Super Bowl. The friends twinned in white cropped tops on their first outing but wore different outfits the second time - Kendall wore a black mesh top and flared bottom leather pants.
Twinning With Michelle Keegan
Who would've thought we'd see Kendall Jenner's Y2K Spring fashion on another celebrity so soon? Even more interesting is that the ladies wore the same combo on the same day without any prior plans. Michelle Keegan also had painted red nails, but she forewent the black belt and platform slippers for black stiletto sandals. The 34-year-old's post confirmed the outfit was part of her new collection with Very UK.