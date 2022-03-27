Noah Cyrus In Bikini From A Bathroom

Entertainment
Geri Green

Noah Cyrus has been getting her glitter bikini and boots on for killer photos taken inside a bathroom. The singer, 22, continues to make headlines for having shock-wiped her Instagram in March 2022, but old photos are still all over the platform via fan accounts. One series has been gathering likes, with a skimpy and sparkly look seeing the sister to Miley Cyrus flaunting her stunning bikini body while in knee boots.

Noah had shared these photos to her account, followed by over 6 million. Check them out below.

Stuns In Glitter Bikini

Scroll for the photos. The small gallery formed an edgy and shadow-filled shoot. Grammy nominee Noah wowed fans with her tiny waist and porcelain skin while rocking a statement and glitter-encrusted bikini, going super-tiny on the fabrics and pairing her pool-ready look with pale block-heeled lace-up boots. Noah posed amid wood paneling and relatively poor lighting, but enough manifested to show a bathroom setting.

The "Lonely" singer further impressed fans with her long hair worn down, plus sparkly earrings matching her bikini.

See More Photos Below

Glitter, barely-there, and boots are a solid favorite for Cyrus, whose sheer bodysuit and boots look made 2020 headlines as she attended the CMT Awards. Noah then made bikini headlines over January 2022 as she soaked up the sun in Miami, FL, following her joint stage performance with 29-year-old Miley on the pop icon's New Year's special.

Not Just Bikinis

Noah, who runs her In My Feels podcast and regularly discusses mental health, has been open about her struggles, even revealing she didn't think she'd make it to 20.

"I've struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old. So, I think it's a huge topic. One of the things that I've always wanted to use this platform [for] was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they're not alone," the star has stated.

Raising Awareness

The daughter to Billy Ray Cyrus added: "Don't let it take over my life like it has been for all of these years," continuing: "I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they're not alone."

Noah is supported on social media by fellow celebrity mental health warriors - most notably, singer Demi Lovato. For more, give her IG a follow.

