Cindy Crawford's Self-Care Plan For Youthful Skin

Cindy divulged the secrets to her youthful skin, and the first thing she does is take care of herself from within by eating right, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, and exercising. Cindy believes that skincare is an investment. According to her, anything that is on your skin is worth investing in. Another juicy secret is that she never over-plucks her brow. This is a tip that she passed on to her daughter, Kaia Gerber.

The supermodel loves serums because she believes there's more potency from them. She likes to apply her serum to damp skin. In an interview with Brydie, Cindy revealed that Dr. Jean-Louis Sebagh taught her that daytime is about protecting the skin and nighttime is about restoring it. Cindy has not skipped a day of sunscreen since she was 19. Cindy said what she considers a good hair day, "clean, moisturized hair." She sleeps on silk pillowcases to keep her hair from getting frizzy and prevent wrinkles. Cindy remains light-hearted about the skincare process and revealed that she does not look perfect all the time.