'The Next Right Thing': Kristin Bell On Mental Health And Learning To Cope

Bell's first step in treatment was finding the proper medication. Back in 2019, Bell sat down with a journalist from Women's Health magazine and discussed the importance of medication, therapy, meditation, physical fitness, and nutrition.
Her physical fitness journey involves a strenuous form of Pilates that incorporates cardio, Crossfit, and circuit training. She attends the grueling classes 3 times a week, and also exercises on alternate days with resistance bands, Yamuna balls, and foam rollers. It wasn't until 2018 that Bell became devoted to exercise and physical strength. Her workout routine has helped her feel "so much more centered, patient, capable."
When it comes to her eating habits, she is vegetarian and doesn't shy away from carbs. Her typical day begins with a light breakfast of matcha made with pea milk. When on-set, she usually orders egg whites with veggies and feta cheese, followed by a salted bagel with cream cheese. Before lunch she has a protein shake made with hemp milk and a salad loaded with healthy toppings. Dinner often finds her eating chickpea pasta, olive oil, and more veggies. But she is careful to point out that she doesn't restrict herself to an extreme degree. She prefers to allow herself small portions of the foods she loves, like au gratin potatoes.
She also makes use of a variety of supplements, including CBD oil and adaptogens. Everyone responds differently to supplements and exercise, so please talk to your doctor before beginning a health regimen.
Another critical component of her mental health is the mindset she adheres to and tries to pass on to her young daughters, Delta and Lincoln. In a case of art imitating life, her mindset also helped to shape her role in Frozen 2. Scroll down to find out more about the Disney star's approach to life and depression.