'The Next Right Thing': Kristin Bell On Mental Health And Learning To Cope

According to The National Institute of Mental Health, Bell is one of tens of millions Americans who live with some form of mental illness. While Bell is fortunate enough to have the resources to access treatment, less than half of these Americans don't ever receive treatment or help of any kind. If you are in need of immediate assistance in the US, you can text TALK to 741741 to be connected to a trained crisis counselor.

Bell's battle with depression began around the age of 18, when she was a freshman at NYU. Although she felt content with her life at the time, she also felt a "complete and utter sense of isolation and loneliness. Its debilitation was all-consuming." She went on to say she "felt worthless, like...a failure." This marked the first time she undertook treatment for depression and anxiety.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed over 6 million people to date and negatively impacted countless others, left Bell feeling emotionally paralyzed and hopeless. She credits her husband, Dax Shepard, with helping her find concrete ways to fight back, which included giving blood and donating money to charities like No Kid Hungry. But more importantly, she also reached into her "toolbox," which is an array of resources and habits that she has committed to using in good times and bad times. In the next section, we'll look at her toolbox of resources and the mindset she relies on to keep herself moving forward.