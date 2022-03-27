Ariana Grande Bends Over In Minidress

Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
chisom

Ariana Grande, 28, celebrated the launch of her makeup brand r.e.m. Beauty in global conglomerate ULTA Beauty earlier today. As part of her promotional package, the Grammy award-winning singer recently sent a package of the new drop to her ex-fiancé Pete Davidson's new girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, surprising fans. She showed off her petite body and toned mid-riff in a two-toned black and white dress.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Sacrifice RJ Barrett & Multiple 1st-Round Picks To Acquire Donovan Mitchell

NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To Brooklyn, Ben Simmons To Golden State In Proposed Nets-Warriors Trade

Wanda Sykes Jokes She Won't Be Sober While Hosting The Oscars On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Two Dogs and A Snake Called 'Son': Meet Kendall's Other Family Members

Courreges Straight Off The Runway

Getty | SAVIKO

Ariana dropped low in a shiny black bandeau held up with a thin V-strap and complimentary white skirt complete with a white handbag and knee-high boots. She also spotted her signature hairstyle wrapped in a white bow ribbon. Ariana paired her dress with a white tote and knee-high boots.

The singer plucked the dress fresh off the Courreges Fall 2022 runway and wore neon white eyeliner from her R.E.M Beauty makeup line.

Celebrities

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

By Stacy Carey

r.e.m Beauty Goes To ULTA

Ariana's sizzling post was a promo for R.E.M Beauty's launch in Ulta Beauty. Joining the global makeup giant is a dream come true for many beauty merchants and the 29-year-old joined an exclusive list of businesses with that privilege. Earlier this month, beauty mogul Rihanna also moved her Fenty Beauty brand to the makeup giant.

"@r.e.m.beauty lands in @ultabeauty 4.17, and I look like I’m about to miss my cue for “problem,” she jokes, referencing her look in her music video from 2014. It's clear that the singer has come a long way from the young artist who crossed over from Nickelodeon to mainstream music.

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

Ariana Grande Lets Her Hair Down

R.E.M Beauty goes live on ULTA next month, and fans are already excited about the release. Ariana let her hair down for her second drop, an unusual departure from her high ponytail - Chapter Two: Goodnight N Go. Arianators went wild seeing their queen wear her black hair down in a wet wave.

"the hair is down!" "Everyone move; it's here." "Ariana Grande over any runway model," and more filled the comment section.

Goodnight And Go

The new collection follows the same Space theme as the first, using capsules as the lipstick case, and tubes as the mascara and eyeliner cases. The color scheme for the eyeshadow is metallic and otherworldly, from shiny dark purple shades to nudes. Beauty Velle did a detailed review on the new drop describing each piece and what it can do.

You can watch the whole film showing every piece and its usage below.

Read Next

Must Read

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Braless Slit Dress

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

Inside Chanel West Coast's $1.65 Million Hollywood Hills Home

How Miley Cyrus Built Her $160 Million Fortune

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.