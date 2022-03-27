Ariana Grande Bends Over In Minidress

Ariana dropped low in a shiny black bandeau held up with a thin V-strap and complimentary white skirt complete with a white handbag and knee-high boots. She also spotted her signature hairstyle wrapped in a white bow ribbon. Ariana paired her dress with a white tote and knee-high boots.

The singer plucked the dress fresh off the Courreges Fall 2022 runway and wore neon white eyeliner from her R.E.M Beauty makeup line.