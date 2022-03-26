Erika Jayne Stretches In Versace On The Beach

Erika Jayne has been wearing her high-end labels while stretching on the beaches of Mexico. The 50-year-old Bravo star turned heads during a high-profile vacation back in 2021. She made headlines for seemingly turning a blind eye to her legal woes and reminding her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she values a little time away.

Posting right from the beach, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned while flaunting her toned legs in a stripey beach cover-up look, with a slew of brands tagged including the kingpin of Italian fashion, Versace,

Stuns In Beach Stretch

Scroll for the photo. Erika posed with closed eyes and for something landing between a zen yoga move and a Western workout stretch. The blonde was all sunkissed and going a little dramatic as she placed both feet in powder-fine, golden sands and stood near an array of goods for sale.

Backed by blue skies and waters, Erika wore a pink, gold, and white kaftan dress from Pucci, but she made sure Versace got tagged too. The singer wore her blonde hair braided and down her back, with Gucci and Chanel also tagged in the statement photo.

Taking to her caption, the ex to Tom Girardi wrote: "Fun in the MF sun," adding a hashtag of "finally." The post has now topped 77,000 likes, with costar Lisa Rinna quickly sending the thumbs-up. "One of a kind," a fan replied.

Bringing yet more luxury in a subsequent photo, Erika posed indoors, and all dressed for dinner as she modeled a skintight and patterned green shirt dress, here tagging luxury Spanish brand Balenciaga, currently fronted by Kim Kardashian.

Launching Her Brand

Late 2021 also brought news as Erika officially launched her Pretty Mess hair extensions line. She told People: "I have worn every type of hair extension on and off stage, and on TV for over a decade," adding: "So I know what I love and works best for all situations. You name it, I've worn it!"

EJ continued: "There is not a 'look' I will not try because the great thing about extensions is that you can quickly and quite easily take them out and still have your original hair. No permanent commitment, which makes it fun!"

Bravo Brands

Erika is not alone amid the Bravo businesswoman carousel. Lisa Rinna has her Rinna Beauty brand, Porsha Williams caters to beds with Pampered By Porsha, and Bethenny Frankel is still running her Skinnygirl empire.

