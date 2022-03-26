Erika Jayne Stretches In Versace On The Beach

Erika Jayne has been wearing her high-end labels while stretching on the beaches of Mexico. The 50-year-old Bravo star turned heads during a high-profile vacation back in 2021. She made headlines for seemingly turning a blind eye to her legal woes and reminding her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she values a little time away.

Posting right from the beach, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stunned while flaunting her toned legs in a stripey beach cover-up look, with a slew of brands tagged including the kingpin of Italian fashion, Versace,