Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS Struts Parking Lot

Kim Kardashian has been strutting around a parking lot in hot-pink and skintight SKIMS as her best-selling brand continues its expansion. March 2022 sees the 41-year-old mogul hitting up Miami, FL for a new SKIMS pop-up, one set to extend to further ones in L.A. and Japan amid other locations, although the photos this week shared to Kim's Instagram kept it F.L.

Showing off her incredible figure, the E! star stunned fans in a super-tiny and bandeau-style pink crop top paired with tighter-than-skin pants, also wearing high heels as she paraded around in the label she founded in 2019.

Stuns In Tiny SKIMS Look

Scroll for photos. They come shortly after Kim made headlines for a silver metallic bikini top and pants look as she attended the launch of SKIMS Swim, also attended by new pal Lourdes Leon.

Dazzling with her golden tan and rock-hard abs on show, Kim posed for a series of Instagram photos kicking off with her on a balcony. The ex to rapper Kanye West, backed by oceans, went high-waisted in her leggings-like pants, also sporting satin and hot pink gloves, plus statement shades. Fans then saw Kim flicking her hair from an underground parking lot as she strutted her stuff and showcased that 24-inch waist.

"Spring Summer 2022" was the caption as the KKW Beauty founder gained likes. Earlier this year, and while lounging around her bed with her phone, Kim posed in skintight pink SKIMS for more of a loungewear look, writing that it was a "cereal" and selfies "kind of night."

Crotchless Catsuit From SKIMS

Of course, Kim always manages to turn her brands into a talking point. The latest sees fans raising eyebrows over a crotchless catsuit from SKIMS. On March 9, the brand shared a backside-flaunting shot to showcase the catsuit, writing: "The night is yours. Own it in the all-new Sheer Mesh Catsuit, made from stretchy mesh that hugs your curves and compliments your confidence. Shop the ultra-sexy, full-body style now via the link in bio."

Standing Out From The Crowd

Speaking to Nordstrom about her brand and why it's different, Kim stated:

"The inspiration for SKIMS started with finding solutions for dressing issues as opposed to "fixing" or changing a woman's natural shape and figure. I wanted shapewear that would allow me to wear amazing fashion pieces comfortably—whether it be a super high slit, low back or plunging neckline."

