Kim Kardashian In Skintight SKIMS Struts Parking Lot

Kim Kardashian has been strutting around a parking lot in hot-pink and skintight SKIMS as her best-selling brand continues its expansion. March 2022 sees the 41-year-old mogul hitting up Miami, FL for a new SKIMS pop-up, one set to extend to further ones in L.A. and Japan amid other locations, although the photos this week shared to Kim's Instagram kept it F.L.

Showing off her incredible figure, the E! star stunned fans in a super-tiny and bandeau-style pink crop top paired with tighter-than-skin pants, also wearing high heels as she paraded around in the label she founded in 2019.