NBA Rumors: Knicks Should Move Julius Randle & Trade For Myles Turner In 2022 Offseason

For the Knicks, the ideal scenario is simply sending Randle to the Pacers in exchange for Turner. However, with the Pacers currently in the initial phase of the rebuilding process, it remains a big question mark if they would have any interest in adding Randle to their roster. In his article, Jack Simone of NBA Analysis Network suggested an alternative trade that would enable the Knicks to acquire Turner from the Pacers.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Knicks would be sending a package that includes Robinson, Kemba Walker, Quentin Grimes, and a 2023 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Turner. Before they could push through with the trade, the Knicks would first need to convince Robinson to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Indiana.

The suggested deal would be beneficial for the Pacers. By sending Turner to New York, they would be receiving a younger replacement for him at the starting center position in Robinson while adding another talented prospect that they could develop in Grimes and a future first-round selection.