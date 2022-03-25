Salma Hayek Thrills In Swimsuit For Pool Lemonade

Salma Hayek has now clocked over 1.7 million likes for sipping lemonade while in a skintight Gucci swimsuit and enjoying a pool moment for the 'Gram. The 55-year-old actress was shouting out both the Italian designer and 2021-released movie House of Gucci in a November 2021 share, posting a plunging bathing suit shot from a luxurious pool and joking about the swimwear not being her "wardrobe" for House of Gucci.

Delighting her 20 million+ followers, the MCU star showcased her famous curves tastefully, even gaining a celebrity like. Check it out below.

Stuns In Gucci Swimsuit

Scroll for the photo. It showed the Mexican-born actress shot close up and waist-deep in waters. Backed by loungers, Salma was snapped likely makeup-free as she sipped a refreshing glass of lemonade, with the focal point being her low-cut and black swimsuit, one bearing a logo via its "Original Gucci" writing on it. The cleavage was on show, but the image was classy as Hayek wore her long dark hair damp and curled down her shoulders.

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

See More Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Salma told fans: "This is not my wardrobe for “House of Gucci “ but I highly recommend it anyway 🙂 Este no es mi vestuario en la película “La Casa Gucci” pero de todos modos se las recomiendo mucho. @houseofguccimovie @gucci."

Quick to leave a like was actress Christina Hendricks, with fans replying: "Awesome." Hayek has since made bikini headlines for enjoying her first coffee of 2022 while poolside and in a plunging, leopard-print swimsuit. She also celebrated National Water Day this year with a stunning cove pool dip while bikini-clad.

'House of Gucci' Perks

House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga, was largely shot on location in Italy, something Hayek has opened up about. Speaking to Variety, the mom of one revealed the movie perks, stating:

"You’re in Rome and you’re in a movie and it’s the rounder you are, the better it is for your character. That to me was nirvana. I swear I would order with a smile on my face: ‘I’ll have the pasta again.’ I love pasta. And it would come and it would be like guilt-free and — Oh, my God — it was delicious.”

Praise For Lady Gaga

Giving a nod to 35-year-old Gaga, Salma gushed over her costar, continuing: "She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character. Her level of commitment — I’ve only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she’s also a great team player.”

For more from Salma, give her Instagram a follow.

