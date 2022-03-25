Salma Hayek Thrills In Swimsuit For Pool Lemonade

Salma Hayek has now clocked over 1.7 million likes for sipping lemonade while in a skintight Gucci swimsuit and enjoying a pool moment for the 'Gram. The 55-year-old actress was shouting out both the Italian designer and 2021-released movie House of Gucci in a November 2021 share, posting a plunging bathing suit shot from a luxurious pool and joking about the swimwear not being her "wardrobe" for House of Gucci.

Delighting her 20 million+ followers, the MCU star showcased her famous curves tastefully, even gaining a celebrity like. Check it out below.