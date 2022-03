The Dodgers made perhaps the biggest signing of the offseason by adding Freddie Freeman. And even though they were already stacked with talent, Kershaw knows his presence will only make them better:

“I feel like we have a real chance to win with the guys in this clubhouse," Kershaw said. "With that said, Freddie’s a really good baseball player."

Dave Roberts recently said that the only way the Dodgers don't win the World Series is that their pitching staff doesn't stay healthy, and it's hard to argue with that remark. We already know what Kershaw is capable of when he's on the mound and healthy, so the rest of the league better look out, as he wants to go out in a big way.