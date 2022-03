Chan has just what it takes to steal the show either on the red carpets or social media. The London-born actress took over Instagram when she posted a picture of her stunning outfit for the 2021 Fashion Awards.

The 39-year-old movie star stunned in a Christal dropping collar choker, matching earrings and bangles, all from Swarovski. In addition, she wore a white dress with a giant bow by Shushu/Tong, her glittering silhouettes were from Jimmy Choo, and Shonju did her hair.

Chan completed her look with gentle makeup by Ninni Nummela. The images shared got over 296,520 likes, and her 2.2m followers filled to comment with heartwarming compliments.