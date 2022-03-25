Lori Harvey In Bikini Poses 'For The Aesthetics'

Sure, she can rock a bikini like few can, but when it comes to her sense of style, Lori seems to be able to effortlessly mix and match streetwear with couture, and her sartorial choices have made her a hit on social media. Through her Instagram feed, she can be seen wearing just about everything under the sun from bodycon dresses and graphic tees, to baggy clothes and luxury brands. She also is a big believer in a woman’s right to shoes, and she has been known to grace red carpets in Prada, Michael Kors, and even high-heeled boots that make her toned legs really pop.