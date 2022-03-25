The socialite and fashion model makes quite the entrance with bikini posts on social media. With more than 10 million followers on her Instagram, Lori Harvey keeps her fans constantly wanting more with sultry posts that show off her jetset lifestyle and gorgeous body.
Lori Harvey In Bikini Poses 'For The Aesthetics'
Lori Loves Serving The Looks!
The 25-year-old model knows her way around a swimsuit and in one of her latest posts, she gives her fans plenty of drama in photos and even video of herself on the beach in a stunning multi-colored two-piece swimsuit, thin pink overcoat, cowboy hat, and body chains that accentuate her taut midsection. They may not know where she is, but the undeniable truth is that they definitely want to be there!
Lori Is Living In Chanel
Harvey, who is the daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, is a fashion-forward young woman, and in another post, she proves as much by pairing gold string bikini bottoms with a beige and black Chanel tank top, with gold belly chains, and a dark blue bandana covering her flowing locks. If that wasn’t enough, the photo was taken on a yacht, and her Instagram fans can see her lounging with a very blue sky and sea as the backdrop. Without a doubt, Lori is living a fabulous life and we all want membership!
Lori’s Knack For Style Is Undeniable
Sure, she can rock a bikini like few can, but when it comes to her sense of style, Lori seems to be able to effortlessly mix and match streetwear with couture, and her sartorial choices have made her a hit on social media. Through her Instagram feed, she can be seen wearing just about everything under the sun from bodycon dresses and graphic tees, to baggy clothes and luxury brands. She also is a big believer in a woman’s right to shoes, and she has been known to grace red carpets in Prada, Michael Kors, and even high-heeled boots that make her toned legs really pop.
Lori Has Walked For Several Labels
She has come a long way from being the Miss Universe judge, and now the ‘It Girl’ commands big fees walking in shows for premier brands like Vivienne Westwood, Burberry, and Dolce & Gabbana. She slays on the runway and in regular life, so expect to see her in more shows in the near future as she continues to build her brand as a socialite and internet sensation!