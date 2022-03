The Dallas Cowboys lost one of their top pass-catchers after trading Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. And even though CeeDee Lamb seems poised for a breakout year and James Washington will be a nice addition, it still feels like they're lacking offensive firepower.

Notably, there aren't many available top-tier players in free agency at this point in the offseason. But with Odell Beckham Jr. still without a team, the Cowboys should at least pick up the phone.