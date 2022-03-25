WWE star Sasha Banks has been showing off her "Love Squish" while in a tiny bikini. The 30-year-old pro wrestler tends not to name-drop too many tags as she posts on Instagram, but she just couldn't resist in a share ahead of the pandemic. Posting for her 5.4 million followers, the Women's Tag Team Champion stunned her army of fans in a skimpy two-piece as she posed for an artsy photo, thanking her "Love Squish" photographer Jessica Christian and catching over 227,000 likes for the shot. Fellow WWE face Nikki Bella even left the thumbs-up.
Sasha Banks In Bikini Shows Off 'Love Squish'
Scroll for the photo. California-born Sasha was photographed in an edgy, black-and-white photo as she posed amid concrete pillars and sent out urban vibes. The SmackDown face drew attention to her steely-strong body, showing off her killer abs and toned thighs while in a bralette-style and light-colored bikini - there were slight SKIMS vibes from the two-piece, with Sasha photographed full-length and with closed eyes.
Posing with sunlight pouring all over her and her arms raised, Banks wowed with her bulging biceps, but she kept the finish feminine and soft.
Taking to her caption, Sasha wrote: "The biggest of dreams or the deepest of loves can exist without ever have being seen." Next up came a vibrant purple bikini shot as Sasha braved some sheer swimwear, with this photo taking her to a river setting - she captioned the windswept shot: "Sight and truth are two separate things."
It's hard grind for Banks, who watches what she eats, downs egg whites and peanut butter, and trains like a pro. Per Fox Sports, the fiesty star "does full body workouts which involves kettlebell swings and lifts, rope work and compound barbell movements such as power cleans. She is also an avid deadlifter and recently hit a new PB." Meanwhile, Banks herself has stated that she hits "the gym four to five days a week, running on the treadmill plus total-body strength moves."
Instagram followings are up across the board for the WWE ladies, including 34-year-old Carmella, who gained 100,000 followers this year. Of course, that following is much higher for Total Bellas face and DWTS alum Nikki Bella, plus sister Brie Bella. Sasha is followed by Carmella, plus rapper Nicki Minaj and Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney. For more, give her account a follow.