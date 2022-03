Orson and Orrin's bodies have not been found. Despite not having the boys' remains, Zimmer is confident she has a strong case against the Wests.

"I would like to emphasize that the fact that law enforcement has not found their bodies does not preclude a murder prosecution," she said. "As a matter of fact, there have been many, hundreds, of what we call no-body homicides prosecuted across the United States successfully."

The Wests are being held without bail and were also each charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child as well as one count of filing an emergency false report.