Surfer Lakey Peterson In Bikini 'Keeping Things Loose'

Being beautiful and great at your occupation can be daunting for anyone, but for Lakey, who wears bikinis and swimsuits as part of her daily job as a professional surfer, her ability to remain confident and resilient is something that she never really thinks about. As she has aged, Peterson believes that her confidence has only grown, and she encourages women – particularly young girls – to be who they are and remain true to themselves.

When Lakey first appeared in the 2019 edition of the ESPN Body Issue, Lakey was celebrated for making a point that being healthy and fit is a beautiful thing and there is no reason to be ashamed of one’s body. Her comments in the magazine only elevated her stardom and today she is considered one of the sport’s breakout stars.