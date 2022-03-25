After entering the WSL Women’s World Championship Tour at only 17 years of age in 2012, Lakey Peterson had the full support of her family to pursue her dreams and the hard work and determination have definitely paid off.
Surfer Lakey Peterson In Bikini 'Keeping Things Loose'
Lakey Peterson Is A Surfing Phenom
Not only is Peterson an inspiration to young athletes worldwide, but she continues to surprise many as she moves up in the rankings. A stunning beauty and advocate for female athletes, Lakey spends so much time in bikinis that she is totally comfortable in them and her body positivity is what has attracted many of her 350,000+ Instagram fans.
Lakey Is Poised And Confident
Being beautiful and great at your occupation can be daunting for anyone, but for Lakey, who wears bikinis and swimsuits as part of her daily job as a professional surfer, her ability to remain confident and resilient is something that she never really thinks about. As she has aged, Peterson believes that her confidence has only grown, and she encourages women – particularly young girls – to be who they are and remain true to themselves.
When Lakey first appeared in the 2019 edition of the ESPN Body Issue, Lakey was celebrated for making a point that being healthy and fit is a beautiful thing and there is no reason to be ashamed of one’s body. Her comments in the magazine only elevated her stardom and today she is considered one of the sport’s breakout stars.
Lakey Is An Advocate For Equality In Sports
As an athlete in a sport where women are often perceived as just beauties on boards, Lakey remains an advocate for the sport and has spoken out frequently on the WSL awarding equal prize money to men and women in the sport. Because of this pay adjustment, she believes interest in the sport for women has grown exponentially and she is partially to credit for this change. Lakey proves that she is more than just a pretty surfer in a bikini. She is the real deal and a force to be reckoned with!
Lakey recently shared a photo of her cross-legged and stretching on the beach. She captioned it, "Keeping things loose on a lay day. 💯@ashocenergy📷 @bgillyb"
The Lakey Fitness Routine
Her fans can see on her social media that Lakey is always busy and on the go, but she has an exercise routine as well to maintain peak form. In addition to Foundation Training to strengthen core muscles in the lower back, she also eats right, balancing just the right amount of fats, proteins, and carbs for her workout schedule. She suggests that people look into their own itinerary to craft their own and be on their way to success!