'I Love Being Married To Him': Gwen Stefani Talks Husband Blake Shelton On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

As she approaches the first anniversary of her and Blake Shelton's July 2021 wedding, Gwen Stefani appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, March 24, where she gave the nod to her marriage -- after forgetting to wear her wedding ring.

"I forgot to wear my ring. It's like the first time!" Stefani proclaimed to the late-night host, as shared in a report from Entertainment Tonight.

According to Stefani, she put her ring in the jewelry cleaner to make sure it was in tip-top form as she met with Kimmel. Unfortunately, Stefani forgot to put it back on after putting it in the cleaner.