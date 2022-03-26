Hunter Schafer Gets On The Miu Miu Micro Miniskirt Trend

Miu Miu micro miniskirts have become all the rage after a certain khaki number went viral during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. All manner of celebrities, from Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Nicole Kidman, and Saweetie to social media influencers such as Lily Maymac and Xenia Adonts, jumped in on the Miu Miu micro skirt trend, with Euphoria's Hunter Schafer recently adding to the list.
As always, the Vogue-proclaimed "style risk-taker" trailblazed her own version of the flesh-flashing look, pairing it with a teeny jacket that was cropped enough to show serious underboob.
