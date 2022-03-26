Hunter Schafer Gets On The Miu Miu Micro Miniskirt Trend

The model-turned-actress, who is set to star in her first feature film, Cuckoo, alongside John Malkovich and Gemma Chan, also talked about embracing her true self in a cover interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"Mostly everything before I transitioned is a blur. But as soon as I started working and had a bare purpose, it's easier to refer to parts of my life: when I was a contributor for Rookie [online teen magazine], when my first modeling agency took me out to New York, when Euphoria happened," said Schafer, who dazzled in a plunging Louis Vuitton top on the magazine cover. "Now I'm in this new phase where I'm kind of comfortable. Life isn't happening to me, for the first time."

The 23-year-old delved deeper into what it was like growing up as a transgender teen: "When your exterior world and your body and your self are not in line with who you are, you turn inward. And my theory is that I built a really rich inner world until I started feeling like myself in my body."

Schafer added: "I've been trying to do the work of digging up stuff, but it's going to take a while to excavate everything."