Hunter Schafer Gets On The Miu Miu Micro Miniskirt Trend

Alexandra Lozovschi

Miu Miu micro miniskirts have become all the rage after a certain khaki number went viral during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month. All manner of celebrities, from Zendaya, Hailey Bieber, Nicole Kidman, and Saweetie to social media influencers such as Lily Maymac and Xenia Adonts, jumped in on the Miu Miu micro skirt trend, with Euphoria's Hunter Schafer recently adding to the list.

As always, the Vogue-proclaimed "style risk-taker" trailblazed her own version of the flesh-flashing look, pairing it with a teeny jacket that was cropped enough to show serious underboob.

Showing Skin In Miu Miu

Showing off her lean figure in a sky-blue set that beautifully complemented her porcelain skin, the transgender actress and model went braless under a motorcycle-inspired jacket. Pairing it with a clingy skirt whose waistline fell well below her belly button, the 23-year-old flaunted her toned midriff in the barely-there co-ord. The photos, shared on Instagram by her stylist, Luxury Law, highlight her svelte waist from the front and in profile.

This is not the first time Schafer flashed the flesh in eye-popping Miu Miu. As fans will remember, the Euphoria breakout star rocked a nude look at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, dazzling in a see-through chainmail maxi dress and cream underwear (see the photo above).

Check out her micro skirt look below!

Looking Flawless

Schafer, who shares her stylist with Zendaya, balanced the racy look with oversized Margiela boots that reached her thighs. Sporting a shiny yellow color, they coordinated with her nails, with the actress posing with a yellow plushie for aesthetic effect.

Posted to Instagram on Thursday, the photos racked up 89,000 likes overnight, with the fashion stylist wishing followers "good morning from me and @hunterschafer," followed by a "fLAWless" hashtag.

This comes after Schafer turned heads at the Gogo Graham show during New York Fashion Week in mid-February when she walked the runway in a black-and-white corset dress with a fringed skirt worn over yellow sweatpants, all while clutching a yellow teddy bear.

See her Gogo Graham look below!

Coming Into Her Own

Recently ramping up her fashion game with a Prada cover shoot for i-D magazine, Schafer, who was a runway model before breaking into acting and walked for prominent fashion houses like Versace, Marc Jacobs, and Dior, opened up about her evolution from "fashion f***ing geek" to closing the Prada Fall/Winter 22-23 show at Milan Fashion Week.

"It takes a little bit of bravery to step out, to be in the headspace of like: okay, I don't look like anybody else around here," she said in her cover story. "I am making the conscious decision to present myself the way I want to today, and no one's really going to f*** with it, but I f*** with it. And that's all that matters."

Growing Up As A Transgender Teen

The model-turned-actress, who is set to star in her first feature film, Cuckoo, alongside John Malkovich and Gemma Chan, also talked about embracing her true self in a cover interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"Mostly everything before I transitioned is a blur. But as soon as I started working and had a bare purpose, it's easier to refer to parts of my life: when I was a contributor for Rookie [online teen magazine], when my first modeling agency took me out to New York, when Euphoria happened," said Schafer, who dazzled in a plunging Louis Vuitton top on the magazine cover. "Now I'm in this new phase where I'm kind of comfortable. Life isn't happening to me, for the first time."

The 23-year-old delved deeper into what it was like growing up as a transgender teen: "When your exterior world and your body and your self are not in line with who you are, you turn inward. And my theory is that I built a really rich inner world until I started feeling like myself in my body."

Schafer added: "I've been trying to do the work of digging up stuff, but it's going to take a while to excavate everything."

