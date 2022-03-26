Hunter Schafer Bares Legs For Prada

Prada muse! Euphoria star Hunter Schafer transformed into a supermodel work of art in her latest feature for i-D, with photos shared with 6.9 million Instagram followers going viral. While the fashion was muted and restrained compared to other Prada looks she has showcased on the red carpet, her body was the primary form of expression. The compelling shoot by renowned photographer and artist Stef Mitchell appeared in the magazine's Out Of Body Spring 2022 issue.

Scroll for the photos and more of her eye-popping Prada looks!

Vision In Red

Getty | Jeff Kravitz

Schafer, who famously rocked Prada at the Euphoria Season 2 premiere where she looked stunning in a burgundy off-the-shoulder frock (pictured above), went monochrome in red jacquard shorts and a sleeveless top on the cover of i-D. Showing off her lean legs and slender arms in a stretchy pose, she added contrast with black accessories, sporting leather armlets and biker boots with undone laces.

FYI, this was the same jacquard set that Gigi Hadid wore in her CR Prime shoot.

The share got much Instagram attention from Schafer's Euphoria co-stars, including Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Storm Reid, and Barbie Ferreira. "Icon," said Ferreira, with 1,055 people liking her comment. Demie chimed in with a pair of black and white hearts and scored 1,554 likes from Schafer's followers, while Apatow commented four two-hearts emoji, with 1,167 people double-tapping in appreciation.

Scroll for more photos from the shoot!

More Photos Below

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

After posting more photos from the shoot, Schafer left fans seeing double as she uploaded a pair of side-by-side pictures that captured her in profile and behind. Fresh from rocking a spring-themed, oversized Prada jumpsuit at the Vanity Fair Young Hollywood party on March 22 (pictured above), the 23-year-old delivered an elegantly somber vibe in sleek, all-black outfits. The outfits included a pantsless look and a thoroughly covered-up maxi skirt and long-sleeved tee combo.

All of the looks for the shoot were styled by i-D editor-in-chief Alastair McKimm, with Schafer going fully topless in the magazine pages.

Scroll for more photos from the shoot!

Bonus Snaps

Photographer Stef Mitchell also shared snippets of their collaboration on social media, with one slideshow portraying Schafer in a miniskirt and braless open shirt. In another photo, she wore an oversized leather trench coat, going leggy in the next slide in a short skirt and patterned top.

The actress wore Prada exclusively in the shoot, with pictures posted by McKimm giving fans a glimpse at some of her more revealing looks.

Prada Muse

Getty | Dimitrios Kambouris

At just 23, Schafer already has a longstanding relationship with Prada. The transgender actress, runway model, and all-around Gen Z icon closed the Prada Fall/Winter 22-23 show at Milan Fashion Week last month. Before that, she repped the Italian fashion brand at the Met Gala in September, showing off her lean figure in a shimmering silver crop top and maxi skirt, with opaque lenses and an arachnid face mask adding a surreal touch to the metallic look.

Schafer, who describes herself as a "fashion f***ing nerd," was set to study design at Central Saint Martins before landing her breakout role in Euphoria, opened up about her style and how she lives her life in the i-D cover story.

"It takes a little bit of bravery to step out, to be like, okay, I don't look like anybody else around here," she said. "I am making the conscious decision to present myself the way I want to today, and no one's really going to f** with it, but I f*** with it. And that's all that matters."

