Hunter Schafer Bares Legs For Prada

Prada muse! Euphoria star Hunter Schafer transformed into a supermodel work of art in her latest feature for i-D, with photos shared with 6.9 million Instagram followers going viral. While the fashion was muted and restrained compared to other Prada looks she has showcased on the red carpet, her body was the primary form of expression. The compelling shoot by renowned photographer and artist Stef Mitchell appeared in the magazine's Out Of Body Spring 2022 issue.
Scroll for the photos and more of her eye-popping Prada looks!