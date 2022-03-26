Hunter Schafer Bares Legs For Prada

At just 23, Schafer already has a longstanding relationship with Prada. The transgender actress, runway model, and all-around Gen Z icon closed the Prada Fall/Winter 22-23 show at Milan Fashion Week last month. Before that, she repped the Italian fashion brand at the Met Gala in September, showing off her lean figure in a shimmering silver crop top and maxi skirt, with opaque lenses and an arachnid face mask adding a surreal touch to the metallic look.

Schafer, who describes herself as a "fashion f***ing nerd," was set to study design at Central Saint Martins before landing her breakout role in Euphoria, opened up about her style and how she lives her life in the i-D cover story.

"It takes a little bit of bravery to step out, to be like, okay, I don't look like anybody else around here," she said. "I am making the conscious decision to present myself the way I want to today, and no one's really going to f** with it, but I f*** with it. And that's all that matters."