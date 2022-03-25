How Halle Berry Keeps Fit At 55

American Actress and model, Halle Berry, is among Hollywood's fittest stars. Despite the 55-year-old actress's advancement in age, she keeps going harder on her fitness goals. Indeed, Halle has one of the most sculpted abs in the industry.

Peter Lee Thomas, Halle's longtime trainer, once voiced his surprise when he first learned of her age. He said that the Cat woman actress still has the discipline and agility of a 25-year-old when it comes to her workout routines.

Halle, on the other hand, praises Peter for keeping her accountable and making exercise enjoyable, referring to him as her "secret weapon."

Keep reading to find out how the stunning actress maintains her incredibly stunning figure.