How Halle Berry Keeps Fit At 55

American Actress and model, Halle Berry, is among Hollywood's fittest stars. Despite the 55-year-old actress's advancement in age, she keeps going harder on her fitness goals. Indeed, Halle has one of the most sculpted abs in the industry. 

Peter Lee Thomas, Halle's longtime trainer, once voiced his surprise when he first learned of her age. He said that the Cat woman actress still has the discipline and agility of a 25-year-old when it comes to her workout routines. 

Halle, on the other hand, praises Peter for keeping her accountable and making exercise enjoyable, referring to him as her "secret weapon."

Keep reading to find out how the stunning actress maintains her incredibly stunning figure

Halle Is All About Dedication 

Halle is so dedicated to her workout routine that she turned into a fitness entrepreneur. She recently launched Re-spin, her fitness and health platform which has a collection of cost-efficient fitness devices that can be used anytime and anyplace. To take it a bit further, she announced that Re-spin will be collaborating with FitOn app, a free digital fitness platform that features exercises led by celebrity trainers.

The Oscar award-winning actress also revealed that the goal of the platform was to show that people do not need to be registered in a gym to be healthy and fit. 

She Takes A Full Body Assessment Before Working Out 

Shutterstock | 842245

Halle finds it difficult to stick to a fixed fitness schedule, so she does a daily body evaluation to determine which exercises to perform. For example, if her back hurts, she'll focus on stretching, Pilates, or yoga.

She Gives Her Body The Exact Diet It Requires 

Halle was diagnosed with diabetes at 19. Hence, she follows a low-carb diet to manage her fluctuating blood sugar levels.

When she wakes up, she starts her day with coffee and a collagen-rich protein smoothie.

served with brussels sprouts, green beans, spinach, beetroot, or cauliflower rice prepared at home. And for dinner, she eats salad with a lot of protein. Halle sticks to these diets because she knows her body needs them.

She Adopts Other Non-fitness Practices 

Giphy | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Halle's fitness routine includes more than just what she eats and how she exercises. It also includes her mental health.

Meditation has become essential to her mental health as well as her connection to her actual self.

The Monster Ball actress recently adopted acupuncture to her self-care regimen, citing how it helped her focus and feel grounded during the lockdown. 

As the Hollywood diva continues to work on her fitness and health, there's a good chance she will divulge more secrets about her regimen.

