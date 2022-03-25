NBA News: LA Lakers - 'Team Everybody Wants To Play' In 2022 Playoffs Despite LeBron Heroic Performances

Last summer, the successful acquisition of former MVP Russell Westbrook made most people believe that the Los Angeles Lakers are finally ready to reclaim their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season. After forming the "Big Three" of Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, the Lakers entered the season as one of the heavy favorites to fully dominate the Western Conference and win the 2022 NBA championship title. Unfortunately, the Lakers have failed to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender.

As of now, they are only tied with the New Orleans Pelicans at the No. 9 spot in the Western Conference with a 31-42 record.