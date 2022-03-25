NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Target Collin Sexton, Jalen Brunson To Address' Never-Ending Point Guard Crisis'

Getty | Jason Miller

Sports
JB Baruelo

After finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, most people have high expectations for the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, as of now, the Knicks are nothing but huge disappointments. Despite the improvements they made last summer, the Knicks are struggling to win games consistently and are highly likely to miss the playoffs again.

When the season is officially over, Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is expected to find ways to build a better supporting cast around RJ Barrett.

Solving Major Backcourt Woe

Getty | Jason Miller

One of the areas that the Knicks need to improve this summer is the starting point guard position. The Knicks may currently have Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose on their roster, but they are clearly not the long-term answer to the Knicks' problem with their deteriorating performance and growing health concerns. In a recent article, Marc Berman of the New York Post created a list of options that will help the Knicks solve their "never-ending point guard crisis." Among the things that the Knicks could do to address their major backcourt woe is to target Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton and Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson in the 2022 NBA free agency.

The 'More Expensive' Target

Getty | Mark Blinch

Berman labeled Sexton as the "more expensive" target for the Knicks in the 2022 NBA free agency. Though he's still recovering from knee surgery, Sexton is expected to demand a contract in the range of $100 million this summer. As a restricted free agent, the only thing that the Cavaliers need to do to bring him back is to match the offers of other NBA teams. However, with the emergence of Darius Garland and their success this season, it remains a big question if the Cavaliers are willing to break the bank to bring Sexton back, giving the Knicks a realistic chance to steal him in the 2022 NBA offseason.

The 'Top Target' In 2022 NBA Free Agency

Getty | Jacob Kupferman

Though he's not an All-Star, Berman revealed that Brunson is the Knicks' "top target" in the 2022 NBA free agency. The Knicks have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Brunson from the Mavericks since the 2022 NBA trade deadline. He may be expected to demand a huge payday but compared to Sexton, it would be a much cheaper solution for the Knicks' point guard crisis. As Berman noted, Brunson's market value is approximately $20 million per season.

Potential Sign-And-Trade With Mavericks

Getty | Jim McIsaac

In their potential pursuit of Brunson, Berman suggests that the Knicks could explore a sign-and-trade scenario that would send incoming free agent Mitchell Robinson to the Mavericks in the 2022 NBA free agency.

"Center Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent, has eyed the Mavericks as a destination," Berman wrote. "Dallas needs rebounding and a defensive interior presence. A sign-and-trade package with Brunson and Robinson as the central characters isn't farfetched."

The Mavericks may not have closed their doors on the idea of re-signing Brunson, but with the presence of Spencer Dinwiddie in their backcourt, it no longer makes sense for them to spend a considerable amount of money on another point guard. Swapping Brunson for Robinson would enable the Mavericks to fill the hole left by Kristaps Porzingis in their frontcourt and provide the much-needed improvement in terms of rebounding and defense.

