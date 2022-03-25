NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Target Collin Sexton, Jalen Brunson To Address' Never-Ending Point Guard Crisis'

In their potential pursuit of Brunson, Berman suggests that the Knicks could explore a sign-and-trade scenario that would send incoming free agent Mitchell Robinson to the Mavericks in the 2022 NBA free agency.

"Center Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent, has eyed the Mavericks as a destination," Berman wrote. "Dallas needs rebounding and a defensive interior presence. A sign-and-trade package with Brunson and Robinson as the central characters isn't farfetched."

The Mavericks may not have closed their doors on the idea of re-signing Brunson, but with the presence of Spencer Dinwiddie in their backcourt, it no longer makes sense for them to spend a considerable amount of money on another point guard. Swapping Brunson for Robinson would enable the Mavericks to fill the hole left by Kristaps Porzingis in their frontcourt and provide the much-needed improvement in terms of rebounding and defense.