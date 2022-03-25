NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Target Collin Sexton, Jalen Brunson To Address' Never-Ending Point Guard Crisis'

After finishing as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference last year, most people have high expectations for the New York Knicks in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, as of now, the Knicks are nothing but huge disappointments. Despite the improvements they made last summer, the Knicks are struggling to win games consistently and are highly likely to miss the playoffs again.
When the season is officially over, Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is expected to find ways to build a better supporting cast around RJ Barrett.