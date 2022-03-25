Sydney Sweeney Advocates For Clean Water In Armani's Acqua For Life Campaign

Sydney posed in a simple white tee-shirt with the graphic Acqua for Life by Giorgio Armani written across her chest. She wore subtle makeup and styled her strawberry blonde hair in waves keeping the picture simple to keep attention on the message in the caption.

The 24-year-old noted the water dilemma is hindering the success of many sectors in developing countries and, worse, killing people with vulnerable immunodeficiency.

"Access to clean water is crucial to all parts of life. Unfortunately, it’s also something most of us take for granted. 1 in 4 people around the world lack access to clean water and 2 in 5 lack access to safe sanitation. For the past 12 years, through their #AcquaforLife campaign, @armanibeauty has been committed to working with @unicef to helping the most deprived communities gain universal access to drinking water."