Sydney Sweeney Advocates For Clean Water In Armani's Acqua For Life Campaign

Getty | Vivien Killilea

Health & Lifestyle
chisom

As the world marked yet another World Water Day on March 22, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney in collaboration with Armani Beauty, called attention to the diminishing access to clean water today. Nine years ago, the Italian fashion house established a clean water initiative Acqua for Life, in conjunction with UNICEF to bring clean water to developing nations lacking proper access.

The Latest

Aly Raisman In Swimsuit Poses For Bathroom Selfie

NBA News: LA Lakers - 'Team Everybody Wants To Play' In 2022 Playoffs Despite LeBron Heroic Performances

'RHOBH' Star Lisa Rinna Credits Brandi Glanville Dig For Wig Inspiration

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Target Collin Sexton, Jalen Brunson To Address' Never-Ending Point Guard Crisis'

'We Don't Want That': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's Husband Talks 'No Storyline' Rumors

Sydney Sweeney Advocates For Clean Water

Sydney posed in a simple white tee-shirt with the graphic Acqua for Life by Giorgio Armani written across her chest. She wore subtle makeup and styled her strawberry blonde hair in waves keeping the picture simple to keep attention on the message in the caption.

The 24-year-old noted the water dilemma is hindering the success of many sectors in developing countries and, worse, killing people with vulnerable immunodeficiency.

"Access to clean water is crucial to all parts of life. Unfortunately, it’s also something most of us take for granted. 1 in 4 people around the world lack access to clean water and 2 in 5 lack access to safe sanitation. For the past 12 years, through their #AcquaforLife campaign, @armanibeauty has been committed to working with @unicef to helping the most deprived communities gain universal access to drinking water."

Health & Lifestyle

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Works Glutes In Bikini

By chisom

The Acqua For Life Initiative

Inaccessibility to clean water remains one tough Sustainable Development Goal hindrance, proving a tough nut to crack. According to UNICEF and Armani data, one in every four people lack access to safe drinking water.

"Today is World Water Day. The Acqua for Life initiative was created in 2010 from a philosophy as simple as it is fundamental: that water is one of the most important elements to life, as it creates life and empowers lives. Via its projects, Acqua for Life has invested 12M€ in delivering universal access to drinking water in 21 countries reaching 437 000 beneficiaries."

Jennifer Lopez In Swimsuit Flaunts Firm Glutes

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Braless Dress

A Lucrative Venture

PR Newswire reports that in its ninth year running, Acqua for Life continues its global outreach initiative investing over 5.5 million euros to bridge the gap between lack of drinking water. So far, the company records over

"880 million liters of water to 130,000 people in 146 communities in three continents."

Acqua for Life joined forces with huge NGOs like WaterAid, UNICEF, and the Green Cross to expand its reach even further.

Why Water?

Shutterstock | 842245

"Water is perhaps the element that I feel closest to. For me water represents life and regeneration, but also calmness and serenity. Access to clean water is undoubtedly one of the greatest challenges in the 21st century."

- Giorgio Armani

Read Next

Must Read

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Flaunts Stunning Body

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Offers Rear View In Bikini

Miley Cyrus In Braless Gucci Shows Off Attitude

WWE's Sasha Banks In Bikini On Beach

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.