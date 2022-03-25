'We Don't Want That': 'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga's Husband Talks 'No Storyline' Rumors

Following years of rumors suggesting that she and her husband, Joe Gorga, have no real storyline on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Melissa Gorga took to her Instagram Story, where she shared a statement from her husband on March 23.

"I just said that to myself two days ago, I said, 'I can't believe we are still there,'" Joe's statement began, as he referenced his and Melissa's long-running stint on the Bravo show.

As RHONJ fans know, Melissa and Joe joined the series amid its third season, much to the dismay of his sister, Teresa Giudice, who wasn't getting along with Melissa and had been with the show since its start.