Jessica Chastain, Lily Collins, And More Attend Ralph Lauren's Show

Lily Collins attended the show with her other half, Charlie McDowell, dressed in dapper Ralph Lauren suits. While Charlie wore a classic three-piece grey suit, white collared shirt, a black tie, and black shoes, his wife, Lily, wore a black double-breasted two-piece suit, white shirt, a thin bowtie, and pointed-toe black shoes.

The 33-year-old actress said it was date night with her boo and commended Ralph Lauren on the success of his show.

"What an inspiring, truly classic collection! Thank you Ralph and your incredible team for having us — this one is particularly special to because of all the memories we have with this house. Another stunning night in the books…"