Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

Entertainment
Geri Green

Miley Cyrus dazzled while soaking-wet in a tiny bikini and tons of bling in a head-turning share on Instagram ahead of the pandemic. The singer, 29, wasn't yet fronting luxury label Gucci as she donned a vintage pink Dior bikini, with the glam snap also coming long before Miley was #grunge.

Posting for her 163 million Instagram followers, the "Midnight Sky" hitmaker stunned fans with her killer figure, also giving rapper Cardi B a run for her money on the diamonds front. Ahead, see the photo, plus Miley's best.

Stuns In Pool Bikini

Scroll for the photo. Cyrus has been glamming up big-time of late, this as she finally sheds to COVID mullet and ushers in a sleek look to match her high-end gig with Gucci. Opting for French chic here, the blonde posed thigh-deep in pool waters and all sunkissed while in a plunging and halterneck bikini covered in the Dior monogram.

Shouting out the Kardashian-adored label, the "Slide Away" singer rocked a bold red lip and damp hair, also flaunting her success via massive, chunky, and diamond bracelets and heavy necklaces. A grill-like earring snaking its way up Cyrus' ear added pizzazz, as did a blue manicure.

Miley, who runs the Happy Hippie non-profit foundation, tends not to showcase her millions quite like fellow stars. The country girl who won fans over with Hannah Montana on the Disney channel, puts her fame to good use as she works with under-represented communities and has even released a 23-track record free of charge to support others.

“That’s what I wanted to do. That’s what made me happy. And that’s what Happy Hippie is about: doing what you do, being happy, and not hurting anyone. It gave me meaning in everything," she told Variety of the charitable gesture.

Fighting For Equal Rights

The LGBTQ activist, joining fellow equal rights campaigners including singers Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera, has also stated:

“I believe every American should be allowed the same rights and civil liberties. Without legalized same-sex marriage, most of the time you cannot share the same health benefits, you are not considered next of kin and you are not granted the same securities as a heterosexual couple. How is this different than having someone sit in the back of the bus because of their skin color?”

But Make Room For Gucci

2022 sees Miley starring in the Gucci Love Parade campaign, following her July 2021 announcement as the brand's fragrances face. For more, give Miley's Instagram a follow.

