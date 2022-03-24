Khloe Kardashian In Good American Spandex Flaunts Gym Body

Khloe Kardashian has been flaunting her jaw-dropping workout body in skimpy spandex from her Good American brand. The reality star, 37, was all abs and toned legs in a home gym shot posted to her Instagram last month, with the sweat session snap upping the glam and the torso action as fans rushed to hit like.

Khloe has been making weight loss headlines since her 2022 split from NBA player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. This photo showed fans how Khloe achieves her body, plus how she sells her merch.

Stuns In Gym Look

Getty | Bauer-Griffin

Scroll for the photo. Kardashian posed for a selfie from her luxurious L.A. home. The mom to True Thompson drew attention to her cheese-grater abs and golden tan as she posed backed by cardio equipment - the photo also brought out a clingy leggings look as Khloe wore the Tie Dye Seamless Legging ($85) and Tie Dye Seamless Bra ($49), both by Good American. She accessorized her gym two-piece with high-end Cartier jewelry.

See more photos after the snap!

See More Photos Below

Khloe, who founded her best-selling denim line in 2016, is now retailing just about everything with it, from bodysuits and workout gear to size-inclusive footwear and swimwear. She joins sister Kim Kardashian, who this year launched SKIMS Swim, plus little sis Kylie, now CEO of Kylie Swim.

Filling 'Gap In The Market'

Khloe was quick to jump aboard the inclusivity train, this before the trending hashtag was all over Instagram and TikTok. Speaking to Elle about her principles and why she founded Good American, the E! star stated:

"For me, the biggest thing was the range in sizes. That's something to really fight for and it's something we were both really adamant about. It came true and we're about to provide this really fabulous denim line that's really trendy and cool for a great, diverse range of women." Khloe even noted the "gap" in the market for inclusive clothing.

Doesn't Matter What Size You Are

Getty | MEGA

The Revenge Body host, who has publicly battled her weight in the past, continued:

"It's not about fitting into a size two and that's what makes you beautiful. I just want people to be healthy and love who they are and be in control of your life. But that doesn't mean you have to be a size six." Khloe continues to make headlines for joining her sisters for the new Hulu show The Kardashians, premiering next month.

