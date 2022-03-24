Khloe Kardashian In Good American Spandex Flaunts Gym Body

Khloe Kardashian has been flaunting her jaw-dropping workout body in skimpy spandex from her Good American brand. The reality star, 37, was all abs and toned legs in a home gym shot posted to her Instagram last month, with the sweat session snap upping the glam and the torso action as fans rushed to hit like.

Khloe has been making weight loss headlines since her 2022 split from NBA player and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. This photo showed fans how Khloe achieves her body, plus how she sells her merch.