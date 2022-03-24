Miley Cyrus In Braless Gucci Shows Off Attitude

Getty | Amy Sussman

Entertainment
Geri Green

Miley Cyrus has been flaunting her punk rocker attitude while rocking a braless Gucci look. It was head-to-toe in the luxury Italian designer last year as the singer shouted out her Gucci partnership - Miley, 29, was then fronting the brand's fragrances and has since expanded her deal to be an all-around Gucci ambassador.

Showing off her kicks and near bikes, Miley went grungey as she struck indoor poses while in a casual jeans look, and the photos have now topped 1.1 million likes. See why below.

Gucci Energy

Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the photos. The Slide Away singer, now fresh from the Gucci Love Parade campaign, posed squatting down amid wood paneling and vintage motor vehicles. Miley sent out a mean gaze as she rocked a skimpy and taupe cropped tank worn braless, also shouting out the '90s via dark and loose jeans. The ex to Liam Hemsworth, still toting her COVID mullet, accessorized her ensemble with tinted shades and sneakers, also posing by a monogrammed Gucci bag placed on the floor.

Entertainment

See More Photos Below

Miley, followed by 163 million on Instagram, gained a like from singer Jamie Lynn Spears. The star also joins the slew of celebrity faces now fronting designer labels. "Prisoner" collaborator Dua Lipa and rapper Cardi B are fronting Versace. Meanwhile, model Kendall Jenner and Netflix star HoYeon Jung handle Calvin Klein.

Proud To Front Gucci

In 2021, Miley announced she'd partnered up with Gucci for its fragrance campaigns, with the brand gushing over her as it stated Miley was the “embodiment of her generation” and that she “speaks truth to self-expression, optimism, and authenticity, acting as a muse for the new joy-fueled fantasy land created by Gucci Beauty and inspired by her unique personality.”

Way To Feel Free

Getty | James Devaney

Miley, meanwhile, honored Gucci in a July 2021 statement. "I think and feel of my garden at home, which is unruly and free," she explained. "It represents my spirit. It's important to allow nature to be its truest, most authentic, magical self, and that's what I embody when I'm wearing Flora." The singer is known for picking her brand deals carefully - pandemic ones have seen her join forces with ice-cream giant Magnum, but the fashion shout-outs are rare.

"[I] stay honest with myself about what my soul needs. There is a time and season for everything," she added. For more from Miley Cyrus, give her Instagram account a follow.

