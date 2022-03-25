Melissa Gorga Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

According To Us Weekly, Melissa Gorga revealed on her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast that she was shocked about the development surrounding Teresa Giudice's coming wedding. Giudice had earlier revealed her wedding plans to Andy Cohen On Watch What Happens Live. Melissa, who previously defended Traci Lynn's confrontation with Giudice, stated that she was as surprised as the fans when she found out that she and other housewives were not invited to Giudice's upcoming nuptials. Melissa expressed her surprise but maintained that she wished Giudice "nothing but happiness" as she ties the knot a second time.