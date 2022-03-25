TV personality and Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member, Melissa Gorga, 43, shared a stunning picture of herself and her daughter, Antonia Gorga. The photo was shared two days after she hosted the spring trend. The RHONJ member was all smiles as she took a loved-up mother-daughter picture with her daughter. She rocked a beautiful bright floral dress with a slit revealing her white slip. Antonia also looked breathtaking in her nude knee-length dress.
Melissa Gorga Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress
Mother-Daughter Love
Melissa took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her daughter, Antonia, with her 2.5 million followers. She shared the photo two days after hosting the spring trend show alongside Garden Plaza's Fashion director, Candace Krinstingale. Melissa was all smiles and enjoyed her two favorite things, family and fashion. Melissa seems to enjoy motherhood as she always relishes time spent with her family. The mother-daughter duo had their makeup on fleek as they gorgeously smiled while enjoying every bit of the time spent in each other's company. In her caption, Melissa wrote:
"Spending time with her is what makes me the happiest."
Hosting The Spring Trend Show
Melissa hosted the Spring Trend Show on March 12, displaying her expertise in grand style. She attended the show in a beautiful floral maxi dress with slits that showed her white satin slip. Melissa delightedly took to her Instagram page to express the fact that she enjoyed hosting the show. "I enjoyed hosting the spring show for @gsplaza mall," she gushes. The spring trend show, which was held at the Westfield Garden State Plaza, New Jersey, was organized in celebration of spring fashion.
Thoughts On Last Night
RHONJ cast member Melissa Gorga and her husband, Joe Gorga, went live on Andy Cohen's show, Watch What Happens Live. Melissa took to her Instagram page to ask fans for their thoughts on the previous night's show while sharing amazing pictures of herself and her husband. Melissa, who wore a brown leather mini dress, had an exciting time with her husband on the show, where they played a series of games.
Melissa Not Attending Teresa Giudice's Wedding
According To Us Weekly, Melissa Gorga revealed on her Melissa Gorga On Display podcast that she was shocked about the development surrounding Teresa Giudice's coming wedding. Giudice had earlier revealed her wedding plans to Andy Cohen On Watch What Happens Live. Melissa, who previously defended Traci Lynn's confrontation with Giudice, stated that she was as surprised as the fans when she found out that she and other housewives were not invited to Giudice's upcoming nuptials. Melissa expressed her surprise but maintained that she wished Giudice "nothing but happiness" as she ties the knot a second time.