For Burke, exercises are not just for good looks. One of the reasons this fitness lover keeps up with her workout plans is to remain energetic and for a stronger immune system. Burke once revealed that lifting weights and cardio helps her lower body and abs. She has also confirmed that having a workout routine is essential.

However, while many believe that intense workout yields better results, Burke has confirmed that one doesn't have to break a sweat for hours to do the body some good. For those who shy away from exercising due to the long hours of pressure, Burke has revealed that it only takes about five minutes a day to reshape the body.