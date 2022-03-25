In 2006, Aniston told Oprah that white German Shepherds were among her favorite dogs because she thought they were "beautiful and a great guard dog." That same year, she adopted Dolly, who fit the bill as a White Shepherd. Dolly was profiled by People magazine in 2008, at the same time Aniston's film Marley and Me was released in theaters. Aniston noted that Dolly had a love of chewing shoes and sitting in her lap. At the time, she was still married to Justin Theroux and shared Dolly with him. When Dolly died in 2019, Aniston and Theroux reunited to hold a ceremony for their beloved dog. Theroux documented the experience on his Instagram and shared photos of Dolly adorned with funeral flowers. Aniston's heartbreak was palpable as she noted that Dolly was "the most loyal family member."

Norman, a Welsh Corgi-terrier mix, was already 13 years old at the time People magazine included him in their 2008 profile of Dolly. Aniston described him as "cool as a cucumber" and noted that he preferred sleeping in his own bed, as opposed to sleeping with her. When he ran away for two days, a distraught Aniston offered $1,000 for his safe return. He was eventually located in a nearby shelter. He was also well-known on movie sets, as he frequently accompanied Aniston while she worked. His 2011 death from complications of old age was reported by several media outlets.

Aniston jokingly summed up their personalities by describing Dolly as 'confused' and Norman as 'cranky'.