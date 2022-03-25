Jennifer Aniston, who has been firmly cemented in Hollywood as one of America's sweethearts, routinely stars in blockbuster comedies and dramas. She's also known for her love of dogs, and her own dogs have become media stars in their own right. Her journey as a pet owner has taken her through the deaths of beloved companions and the joy of new additions to her family. Her canine family members include Dolly, Norman, Clyde, Sophie, and Lord Chesterfield. Let's take a closer look at these adorable pups who stole Aniston's heart.
Meet Clyde and Sophie
Clyde is a grey Schnauzer mix who, like her other dogs, is a rescue. He often tags along to the set of The Morning Show to watch Aniston film episodes. In November of 2020, he made one of his much-loved appearances on Instagram, touting Joe Biden and encouraging people to vote. Anytime he or his canine siblings make an appearance on her Instagram account, he receives an outpouring of love from her fans.
During Aniston's marriage to Theroux, they adopted Sophie, a black and white Pitbull mix. She remained with Aniston after the divorce and was occasionally shown on her social media accounts. She noted that Sophie has no use for toys, but Clyde is obsessed with them and often buries them around her property.
Dolly And Norman: 'Confused' And 'Cranky'
In 2006, Aniston told Oprah that white German Shepherds were among her favorite dogs because she thought they were "beautiful and a great guard dog." That same year, she adopted Dolly, who fit the bill as a White Shepherd. Dolly was profiled by People magazine in 2008, at the same time Aniston's film Marley and Me was released in theaters. Aniston noted that Dolly had a love of chewing shoes and sitting in her lap. At the time, she was still married to Justin Theroux and shared Dolly with him. When Dolly died in 2019, Aniston and Theroux reunited to hold a ceremony for their beloved dog. Theroux documented the experience on his Instagram and shared photos of Dolly adorned with funeral flowers. Aniston's heartbreak was palpable as she noted that Dolly was "the most loyal family member."
Norman, a Welsh Corgi-terrier mix, was already 13 years old at the time People magazine included him in their 2008 profile of Dolly. Aniston described him as "cool as a cucumber" and noted that he preferred sleeping in his own bed, as opposed to sleeping with her. When he ran away for two days, a distraught Aniston offered $1,000 for his safe return. He was eventually located in a nearby shelter. He was also well-known on movie sets, as he frequently accompanied Aniston while she worked. His 2011 death from complications of old age was reported by several media outlets.
Aniston jokingly summed up their personalities by describing Dolly as 'confused' and Norman as 'cranky'.
Introducing Lord Chesterfield
A year after Dolly's death, Aniston opened her heart and her home once again. It was October of 2020 when she first introduced a darling puppy on her Instagram account and thanked Wagmor Pets, the rescue group who helped her find him. The new addition to her family loves toys, much like Clyde. In October of the following year, she celebrated his first birthday with an Instagram post that showed his tremendous growth since his arrival. Prior to his adoption, she spoke with Ellen Degeneres about the possibility of another puppy, if it was a healthy choice for her other dogs. Judging by her joyful attitude, Chesterfield was a wonderful decision for the whole family.
Beyond Ownership
Aniston's love of animals doesn't just end with her own dogs. She has advocated tirelessly for rescue groups, animal charities for cats and dogs, and for choosing adoptions over breeders. She also bonded strongly with the 22 different Labradors that played Marley in Marley and Me. Her infectious love of pets is just one more reason she's considered America's sweetheart.