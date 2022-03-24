Penelope Cruz Stuns In Vibrant Dresses

The 47-year-old Spanish actress' Instagram post with four sensational outfits brought out the definition of elegance. One of the images captured Penelope dressed in an orange and black Vicky Martin Berrocal Flamenca dress with red and orange flowers on her hair. Penelope posed by the door, looking sideways from the camera with one hand on her waist and the other on the side of the door.

The Parallel Mothers actress looked exceptionally beautiful in the long dress, which only revealed a bit of her cleavage. Another image showed her rocking a pink Balenciaga dress with a big bow at the back with matching gloves and a big red flower on her hair. Penelope's appearance in a red skin-tight long-sleeved Balenciaga dress with a puffed huge skirt around her knee showed the actress's glamorous choice of attire. Her red lips and dress with black ringlets hairstyle made her look so exquisite in the picture.