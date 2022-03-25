Inside Kerry Washington And Nnamdi Asomugha's Relationship

Rumors of their divorce surfaced in 2016. The 45-year-old actress addressed the rumors during her talk about the New Rules of Social Stardom with InStyle Editorial Director Ariel Foxman during the 2016 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival held at the Austin Convention Center Sunday (March 13) in Austin, Tex.

When it comes to her relationship with her husband, Kerry explained,

"If I don’t talk about my personal life, it means I don’t talk about my personal life." She further added, "That means not only did I not tell you when I was getting married, it also means if somebody has rumors about what’s going on in my marriage, I also don’t refute them because I don’t talk about my personal life."

Six years after the rumors surfaced, the couple is still together and keeps details of their marriage away from the public eye.