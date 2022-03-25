Eva Longoria In YSL Says 'Pants Optional'

Eva Longoria can pull off any look but the 47-year-old showed she's ageless as she flaunted her supple figure in an elegant Yves Saint Laurent blazer and virtually no pants at the Art Basel tequila event in Miami. Repping her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, at the glitzy affair, the Desperate Housewives and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star flashed her toned pins in sheer wide-leg stockings from Georges Chakra, going monochrome in a revealing outfit that "looked like a tight one-piece bathing suit," as observed by the Daily Mail.

Check it out below!

Classy In All-Black

Getty | Cassidy Sparrow

The Hollywood star looked sexy and sophisticated in a low-cut top and sleek briefs, with the blazer adding extra sheen via a satin cowl-style collar. The stockings had plenty of pizzazz as well and were adorned with sequin leg coverings in a striped pattern running from the knee down. The all-black ensemble was complete with strappy sandals sporting clunky soles, although the floor-length Georges Chakras covered the shoes completely.

Sharing photos of the look on Instagram, Longoria posed in an elevator on her way to the event, with a golden backdrop making her outfit pop. Serving up sassy vibes with a cock of hip, she added a cheeky caption that said: "pants optional."

Showing Off Mixologist Skills

Getty | Cassidy Sparrow

Styled by celebrity and editorial stylist Charlene Roxborough Konsker, who also did Longoria's show-stopping Vivienne Westwood looks for the LACMA Art + Film Gala and the Abu Dhabi Dream Ball, the ensemble was accessorized to perfection with elegant jewelry that included numerous stone rings, hoop earrings, and a layered necklace with an eye-shaped pendant.

Longoria clearly loved the look because she posted a second update from Art Basel, in which she stood next to a fountain covered in rose petals while holding up a glass of tequila.

"Bartending my way through Basel!" she wrote in the caption, with the star sharing Instagram Stories wherein she was mixing drinks at her brand's "Drivebys By Brian Bowen Smith" event.

Stunning In Ralph Lauren

Getty | Frazer Harrison

This comes after the Devious Maids star stunned in a sleek Ralph Lauren pantsuit at ELLE's Women in Hollywood celebration, with the gorgeous Latina hosting this iteration of the annual event. Also a floor-length number, the suit was cinched with a shiny leather belt, with opulent jewelry by David Webb adding extra sophistication to the Konsker-styled look.

Posing for photos with a slew of celebrities, including Rita Moreno, Kerry Washington, Ciara, Grey's Anatomy actress and executive producer Debbie Allen, Gal Gadot, Halle Berry, Jennifer Hudson, and ELLE editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, Longoria wrote on Instagram: "It was such an honor (and so fun) to host the 2021 ELLE Women in Hollywood event last night. Thank you @ninagarcia and @elleusa for having me, and allowing me this amazing opportunity to celebrate the talented women who are having a profound effect on the film industry!"

'Leaning Into' Aging

Getty | Gotham

Fresh from celebrating her 47th birthday on March 15, Longoria talked about how she's embracing getting older in a candid interview with Prevention. “It’s inevitable and it’s happening, so I don’t think we should fight it too hard," she said, explaining that she chooses to "lean into" aging and relish in every moment.

“I associate aging with wisdom and experience and maturity,” she added. “For me, I lean into it. So I kind of have a different approach.”

The actress shared her philosophy: "Here’s the thing I always tell people… the biggest mistake we do is waste our 30s thinking that’s old, and then the next mistake is wasting our 40s thinking that’s old. Don’t waste those decades.”

