Eva Longoria In YSL Says 'Pants Optional'

Eva Longoria can pull off any look but the 47-year-old showed she's ageless as she flaunted her supple figure in an elegant Yves Saint Laurent blazer and virtually no pants at the Art Basel tequila event in Miami. Repping her tequila brand, Casa Del Sol, at the glitzy affair, the Desperate Housewives and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star flashed her toned pins in sheer wide-leg stockings from Georges Chakra, going monochrome in a revealing outfit that "looked like a tight one-piece bathing suit," as observed by the Daily Mail.

