Surfer Sally Fitzgibbons Soaks Up Sun In Swimsuit

Wikimedia | Hpeterswald

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Sally Fitzgibbons is a world-class surfer and one of the reigning world champion surfers in the world. Sally is a force to be reckoned with in and outside the waves.

The Australian surfer constantly floods her Instagram feeds with hot photos of herself in swimsuits or bikinis outside the waves. Besides her expertise in her career, Sally is known for regularly flaunting her gorgeous figure and sexy body.

In one of such Instagram posts, which she made in March 2021, Sally shared a picture that showed her in a black swimsuit, showing off her cleavage. She accessorized her look with dark shades and smiled as she posed for the snap while the sun's rays added more glow to her beautiful skin.

The 31-year-old surfer is regularly bringing out her A-game in any swimsuit or bikini she dons. Continue reading to behold Sally's toned body in swimsuits. 

The Latest

How Halle Berry Keeps Fit At 55

Miley Cyrus In Bikini Shows Off Her Diamonds

NBA Rumors: Heat To Pursue Sixers' Target Bradley Beal In The Offseason

Melissa Gorga Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

The 5 Dogs Who Stole Jennifer Aniston's Heart

Enjoying The Elements 

The stunning surfer was at it again on March 18, 2021, when she posted a black-and-white photo of herself clad in a bikini bra that displayed her cleavages and toned abs.

In the snapshot, she threw her hands in the air joyfully while rain droplets added a cinematic feel to the photo. Sally seemed to be in a very good mood with the earth's elements in the snapshot. 

She captioned the post, "Surf checks in the rain🌧️love when all the elements are in the mood."

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Impatient For Summer

By Geri Green

Sally Is Perfect For Any Magazine Cover

Sally has what it takes to grace any magazine cover. Hence it was not a surprise when she was featured on the Women's Health Magazine Cover. The World surf champion has all it takes to be on the magazine cover. 

Sally shared several pictures from her cover photoshoot on her Instagram page. In the first picture she shared, she put her gorgeous body on full display, showing off her toned legs, thighs, and abs. 

The surfer wore a black one-piece bikini, which she matched with black sneakers. She struck a beautiful pose with her surfboard and smiled cheerfully.

Eva Longoria In Bikini Shows She's Ageless

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Sally's Toned Abs In Full display 

Getty | Ryan Pierse

In the second picture of Sally's posts, it was hard not to notice her sculpted abs. She also looked stunning in a black sleeveless sporty singlet, which she matched with pink skin tight shorts and a pink jacket. In the photo, she posed with her surfboard held behind her back. The beautiful diva completed her perfect look with a beautiful smile.

Raving Fans Can't Hold Back

The World surf champion had her fans screaming in the comment section because they couldn't get over her stunning body. 

"You are so fit!!😃," raved one fan. 

"Rad! You look amaaaaazing! 🙌❤️," gushed an awestruck fan.

Another fan commented, "Fit & Fierce." 

Many fans asked how Sally maintains her perfect figure. If she were to answer that, it wouldn't be surprising to hear her say it takes hard work and commitment to stay fit. Hopefully, Sally will please her fans with more lovely snaps of herself. 

Read Next

Must Read

Surfer Malia Manuel Mesmerizes In Swimsuit

Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments

Four Times Sofia Vergara Captivated In Bikini

Bodybuilder Michelle Lewin Offers Rear View In Bikini

Noah Cyrus In Bikini Flaunts Stunning Body

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.