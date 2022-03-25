Surfer Sally Fitzgibbons Soaks Up Sun In Swimsuit

Sally Fitzgibbons is a world-class surfer and one of the reigning world champion surfers in the world. Sally is a force to be reckoned with in and outside the waves.

The Australian surfer constantly floods her Instagram feeds with hot photos of herself in swimsuits or bikinis outside the waves. Besides her expertise in her career, Sally is known for regularly flaunting her gorgeous figure and sexy body.

In one of such Instagram posts, which she made in March 2021, Sally shared a picture that showed her in a black swimsuit, showing off her cleavage. She accessorized her look with dark shades and smiled as she posed for the snap while the sun's rays added more glow to her beautiful skin.

The 31-year-old surfer is regularly bringing out her A-game in any swimsuit or bikini she dons. Continue reading to behold Sally's toned body in swimsuits.