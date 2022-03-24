Top Celebrity Toned Legs Moments

Celebrities might front media outlets in their skimpy bikinis, but another area is still turning heads. Stars like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Britney Spears are making headlines via their tiny miniskirts and gym shorts - even 41-year-old Kim Kardashian is proving a talking point in her skintight SKIMS workout snaps.

Whether it's Miley Cyrus in a slit dress or Emily Ratajkowski in a tiny skirt, the legs are the talk of the town as summer 2022 approaches, and those Instagram accounts are heating up.

It also isn't about having the skinniest legs around. Shapely is in, and faces like Jennifer Lopez have been opening up. Of her physique, the "Dinero" hitmaker has stated: "I think the idea of being curvaceous, being a little bit bigger than normal or smaller than normal, all of that is okay," adding: "As long as it’s healthy. I embrace who I am. I feel sexy, I feel youthful, I feel pretty!"

Ahead, see the top 30 celeb leg moments.