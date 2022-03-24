Anya Taylor-Joy In Dior Twins Vogue Cover With Queen Elizabeth II

Anya wore a shimmery Dior dress made of "Silver Lamé muslin" with a long train sweeping the floor as she walked. Ever since stealing fans' hearts on the Queen's Gambit, the 25-year-old has become a worldwide phenomenon. She hit British Vogue's radar with her impeccable red carpet fashion, and so here's Anya Taylor-Joy on the biggest fashion magazine in the world with another royal!

Surprisingly, Anya revealed that she doesn't love the red-carpet experience in her interview. We'd never have guessed without this tell-all because she owns every space she enters effortlessly. She influenced paparazzi to handle her shoots calmly if they wanted to get anything out of her because "I [She] just [doesn't] respond to aggression. I [She] shut down."