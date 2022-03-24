Netflix breakout star Anya Taylor-Joy graces the cover of British Vogue alongside Her Majesty The Queen for the special platinum April 2022 issue. She opened up about her relationship with the paparazzi, true feelings about compulsory Red Carpet appearances, and Dior. The Global Ambassador for the fashion house spoke fondly of the brand commending its creations from beauty to fashion.
Anya Taylor-Joy In Dior Twins Vogue Cover With Queen Elizabeth II
A Queen In Dior
Anya wore a shimmery Dior dress made of "Silver Lamé muslin" with a long train sweeping the floor as she walked. Ever since stealing fans' hearts on the Queen's Gambit, the 25-year-old has become a worldwide phenomenon. She hit British Vogue's radar with her impeccable red carpet fashion, and so here's Anya Taylor-Joy on the biggest fashion magazine in the world with another royal!
Surprisingly, Anya revealed that she doesn't love the red-carpet experience in her interview. We'd never have guessed without this tell-all because she owns every space she enters effortlessly. She influenced paparazzi to handle her shoots calmly if they wanted to get anything out of her because "I [She] just [doesn't] respond to aggression. I [She] shut down."
A Glimpse Into Anya's Fun Side
Anya shares a video from her Vogue shoot showing her in a Dior black beaded silk bodysuit and mesh leggings, as she gives 8.9 million followers a glimpse into her goofy side. The actress enthralls fans with her wide-eyed cupid's bow lips face, and she claims she's finally found a perfect skincare routine to maintain her beauty.
Anya's Take On Beauty
After her undeniable position as a worldwide star, Anya joined the Dior family as a global ambassador for its womenswear line and makeup. She told Vogue that she considers passion beautiful because it's a product of confidence. Her biggest beauty lesson was "Wearing Sunscreen and leaving her eyebrows untouched."
The 25-year-old has come a long way from the young girl who "occasionally splashed water" on her face to a woman who can't wait to do her daily routines in the morning and night. She commended Dior for its holistic approach to its collections, from beauty to fashion.
A Tour Of La Galeria Dior
She went on a personal tour of the Dior Gallery at the reopened Dior 30 Montaigne. One thing you can take away from Anya's tour is her genuine excitement. She explores the pieces with child-like awe as she reminisces on the pieces she's worn and expresses interest in wearing others. The full video is on Dior's YouTube channel.
"Awed by the soaring impact of the colorful 1874-piece Diorama display as well as by pieces such as the original #DiorBarJacket, discover her genuine enthusiasm, knowledge and curiosity..."