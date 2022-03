Mike McDaniels and the Dolphins are clearly sold on Tua Tagovailoa. They've now given him an elite set of speedsters on Raheem Mostert, Chase Edmonds, and Hill. More than that, they committed plenty of money on an elite OT such as Terron Armstead to finally give him the protection he was craving.

It's time for Tua to step up and pay that confidence back with some of the iconic performances he had playing for Nick Saban in Alabama.