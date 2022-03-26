Meet Zendaya's Pooch, Noon!

It was the night before Christmas, quite literally, when Zendaya was blessed with the opportunity of living out all of our childhood dream of getting a puppy for Christmas, whom she named Noon. It isn't the first time Zendaya has named her dog after a time of the day, as she also named her previous dog Midnight. Midnight, a giant black schnauzer, was added to the Coleman family when Zendaya was just eight years old and played an integral part in her growing up.

However, Midnight sadly passed away in October 2015 when Zendaya was just 19. She posted a heartfelt message on Instagram commemorating how valuable he was to her, calling him 'one of the most loyal men in my life'. After two months of healing from the loss, Zendaya was surprised with Noon on Christmas Eve and formed an instantaneous connection, undoubtedly helped by the fact that Noon is the same breed Midnight was, as she fondly shared 'he's literally a mini Midnight...he peed on my bed 3 times last night, and I didn't care'.