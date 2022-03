The Los Angeles Lakers have been the biggest disappointment of the NBA season. Adding Russell Westbrook next to LeBron James did little to improve their roster, and they could go through another major roster overhaul in the offseason.

But besides the personnel on the court, it seems like the Xs and Os have also failed, let alone the motivation. Some point the finger at Frank Vogel and his coaching staff and call him out for their inability to make timely adjustments to salvage their season.