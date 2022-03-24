Penelope Cruz Is Sensational In Chanel Bikini

Not only is she an ambassador for Chanel, but Penelope is regarded as an unofficial muse of the company, and it is no secret that she has worked with them for so many years because of the close contact she has with their staff. Her smoldering swimsuit looks in their ad campaigns are always a hit, and Chanel knows exactly what looks best on Penelope to accentuate her toned arms and impossibly long legs.

On her Instagram feed, it may seem as if Cruz never has the time to stop and enjoy her success at the top of her industry, but every now and then, she drops a photo of herself in exquisite swimsuits and she reminds her fans that even as a mother of two, she has found the right balance between work and family, an admirable quality that her fans admire her all the more for.