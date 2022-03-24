CrossFit Athlete Dani Elle Speegle In Bikini Stretches On Beach

"Simply put - my body, my life, my choice," Speegle explained her stance. "My body is [a] project that I have now been working on for 27 years," she continued, saying that she has much to be proud of in that endeavor.

"With this task of loving how my body looks I have changed so many aspects of my life," she detailed. "I have found self love. I have discovered my self worth. I have discovered health and balance. What started out as an aesthetic challenge - quickly became the catalyst to COMPLETE internal growth and change."

Sharing all the reasons why she enjoys posting swimsuit photos, the athlete spoke up against the harassment that many women face on social media: "Just because I am a woman who wants to show other women, and men, what power, strength, beauty, hard work, and dedication can look like doesn’t mean I should have to accept that I have 'opened the door' for sexual photos, comments, threats, and suggestions."

Speegle added: "It most certainly doesn’t mean that I should have to be subjected to hateful comments. What is wrong with our society? Why can’t we look at a human body and simply say 'Wow. She works hard. Good sh*t!'...and then move on?"

This is not the first time that the athlete has addressed Instagram trolls. Posing in a black bikini to preach body confidence, she shared a poignant message about people attacking this type of post.

"Photos like this one are often seen at just surface level," she said. "A girl, little clothing. Women and men alike come out from the depths of the internet to share their opinions on the 'attention seeking sl*t' in the photo. Feeding off their own insecurities and jealousies - they tear the girl down. But what if we started seeing photos like this in a different light?"