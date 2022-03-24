CrossFit Athlete Brooke Ence In Bikini Flaunts Washboard Abs

Whether it's adrenaline-pumping workouts or enticing swimsuit shoots, Brooke Ence can do it all and slay. The CrossFit veteran dropped jaws in a promotional shoot for her clothing brand, Encewear, going for a dip in the pool in a tiny two-piece bikini and racking in close to 55,000 likes on Instagram.

While her label primarily features fitness apparel, Ence launched a swimsuit line back in May 2020, with the 32-year-old powerhouse breaking the news on social media by modeling a booty-flaunting one-piece with a cut-out back. Her soaked-and-sultry share was just as exciting and saw the athlete showing off her insane figure as she emerged from the water, her washboard abs glistening in the sunshine.

Check it out below!

Showing Off He Modeling Chops

Stretchy was the keyword of the shoot, captured by EM:Om Photography, who covers fitness events as well as branding projects and has photographed CrossFit stars Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir and Danielle Brandon at the 2021 CrossFit Games. In the picture, Ence was stretching her fit body as she hiked up a knee and raised both arms, tugging at her wet locks and seemingly adjusting her sunglasses.

The athlete wore reflective aviator shades that beautifully complemented her black bikini, a high-cut number that put her chiseled tummy on show and flaunted her strong thighs. The two-piece included a sports bra-style top with a plunging neckline and deep-cut sides, which displayed a generous amount of cleavage and sideboob.

Thick shoulder straps with buckle details completed the look, with Ence accessorizing with an elegant beaded choker necklace.

Keep going for her post!

Killer Abs In Focus

The athlete's super-toned core was front and center in the picture that cropped at the mid-thigh and focused on her curves and defined muscles, with the blurry backdrop showing a glimpse of the pool and tall yard fence. Snapped in mid-profile, she basked in the golden sun rays that set aglow the numerous water droplets clinging to her skin.

In the caption, Ence provided details about the bikini she was wearing, saying: "Hand to god, this swimsuit stays in place 100 times better than any of my other ity bity [sic] bikinis AND it’s comfortable."

The CrossFitter tagged her brand and shouted out the photographer, demonstrating charming modesty as she candidly filled in the description for the model with "just some chick."

As expected, fans went crazy over the share, with one person quipping in the comments: "You should be in topgun [sic] with that pose!"

"You could totally play She-Hulk in a live action [sic] movie. Or Big Barda," opined another follower.

Aside from her clothing label, Ence, who is also an actress and played alongside Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League, runs two other businesses. She has a skincare brand called Athia and a vitamin and supplements line for FNX Fitness, marketed as the Brooke Ence Signature Line.

