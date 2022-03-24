Since the announcement of her engagement with Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian's life has become one vacation after the other. The mother of three showed off her sexy body while enjoying "Us" time with her boo at the beach. She also made a point to remind her fans that it's almost summertime, so they should get their bikini bodies ready because she's prepared!
Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Backside In Bikini
The Latest
Romance Blues
Kourtney sent pulses racing when she posted this picture of her pert behind. Even though she covered her upper body with an oversized black pullover (obviously Travis'), it only made her sexier. Kourt applied more pressure in the subsequent slide showing herself and her fiancé engaging in some major PDA!
The happy couple couldn't get enough of each other as they kissed on the beach before running into the ocean hand-in-hand. Warning!!! If you're not into relationships, don't swipe because we can't guarantee you won't get some romantic blues.
Are You Summer Ready?
Kourtney showed off her taut abs and curves in a yellow Loleia by Perth bikini. The businesswoman posted the picture to promote a new summer-ready workout routine on her lifestyle blog Poosh. One thing that instantly stands out in Kourtney's post is her naturally sexy body. Her ability to maintain soft curves and toned limbs inspire many women who look up to the reality TV star. She asks them if they're ready for bikini-weather, a.k.a. Summer, and confirms she's ready.
Putting Smile On Faces
Kourtney didn't only make fans happy with her post but also Perth's founder
"I had sent her (Kourtney) and Kendall's (Jenner) stylist a whole bunch of bikinis in May last year and gave up thinking they never got them, and today I'm like 'wow.'"
The sweet surprise comes in the nick of time as Leia prepares for an Afterpay day sale. She reposted Kourtney's picture and received overwhelming support immediately - a testament to the reality TV star's influence. We can see why she made the Top 20 Highest Paid Celebrities List for the year.
Exclusive 'Kontent'
The Kardashians reality TV show coming to Hulu next month promises exclusive content and insight into Kourt and Travis' relationship, and we already got a taste from the trailer. It revealed that the couple wants to take their relationship further and share a baby through IVF.
"Travis and I want to have a baby."
Oh... we'll definitely tune in after such a major reveal in the trailer.