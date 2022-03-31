Brielle Biermann has made a name for herself since her initial rise to fame due to her role in her mom's television series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and the spin-off Don't Be Tardy. Even though her mother, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and stepfather, former football player for the Atlanta Falcons Kroy Biermann, have been longstanding stars on Bravo, Brielle has amassed an impressive following on Instagram with more than 1.3 million followers, proving her skills as a social media influencer. She has since developed a health and beauty brand named KAB Cosmetics, which she operates with both her mom Kim and sister Ariana Biermann.
Brielle Biermann Flaunts Tiny Waist In Bikini
Life's Better In A Bikini
The 25-year-old blonde recently took to Instagram in March to post this stunning shot of herself on vacation in Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas. Brielle's body looked flawless in this strapless rainbow-striped bikini top with matching bottoms, captioning the photo, "life's better in a bikini." Her long, braided pigtails made this look both sporty and sexy.
Brielle Bronzes In Braids
Brielle looked fabulous in this salmon-colored bathing suit with a ruched bust and matching string bikini bottoms. A longtime fan of self-tanner, Brielle expressed her love for the Loving Tan brand's new product, Platinum Mousse. This bronzed beauty posed with a can of the self-tanning product while sharing a promo code for her fans to get a deal on her favorite tanner.
A Beauty In Black
Brielle has used the Loving Tan brand for more than four years, so it's no wonder she's become an ambassador for the company, often using her Instagram profile to advertise their products. In this post, she shared a before and after image of herself using the Deluxe Bronzing Mousse in Dark, with obviously successful results. Brielle paired this black strapless bathing suit top with tiny, black string bikini bottoms.
Babe In The Bahamas
As a lover of the beach and tropics, Brielle often vacations in Nassau in the Bahamas. In this picture she posted on her Instagram, the Georgia girl flaunts her body in a rose-colored strapless bikini top that she paired with matching cheeky bottoms. She accessorized this look with large aviator sunglasses and a few bracelets. She playfully captioned this photo with the words "splish splash" along with fish and octopus emojis.
Although Brielle became a recognizable reality star thanks to her family's Bravo series, she has since made a name for herself as a business owner, brand ambassador, and social media influencer.