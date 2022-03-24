Elle Macpherson Shows Off Toned Arms

To achieve her intriguing physique, Elle made sure she was fit and healthy at all times. Her body is considered a top priority as she would not have the nickname "The Body" without having a fantastic body. She is not into strict gym workout routines but is able to keep fit by doing varieties of exercises.

For her toned arms and body, Elle indulges in early morning yoga to enhance fluidity, and sometimes, a bike ride is all she needs to get her going. A run on the beach, hiking with her kids, swimming, or even walking the dog are exercises the supermodel deem appropriate. In addition, Elle stays healthy by eating organic foods and having protein in all she eats.