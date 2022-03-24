Elle Macpherson did not get the nickname "The Body" for no reason. The 57-year-old model was nicknamed for her willowy physique, which got heads turning wherever she went. She shared an inspirational wellness post on Instagram flaunting her strong hair game and outfit, showing the model's amazing toned arms. The model emphasized the benefits of wellness as she flaunted her impressive physique.
Elle Macpherson Shows Off Toned Arms
Toned Arms On Display
Elle is known for her striking body, which always sends a great sensation all through social media. Slaying a black armless swimsuit top with a baggy black trouser, both hands pocketed, Elle drew the attention of her fans to her long and slick arms. The six-foot supermodel face pose and honey-brown hair suspended in the air gave a stunning view of a fierce, independent, bold, fearless, and stylish woman. The picture spoke of her fit and diligent exercises, with her toned standing out with workout perfections.
Timeless Beauty
The supermodel, who has been open about her beauty tips, has maintained her glow to look as amazing as she was even in the '90s.
In the post's caption, Elle wrote:
"My philosophy has always been that, with wellness, you can. We all can. No more limits, just choices — your heartfelt desires. I realised that wellness liberates people’s ability to live the life they’ve longed for. How a person chooses to live their life is their own responsibility, but it is our responsibility at @WelleCo to provide them the best possible support, awareness and wellness solutions that enable them to grow into the very best version of themselves. Being well, feeling great and living life, enhances the greater good of our entire world."
Elle's Secret To Her Stunning Skin
Supermodel Elle Macpherson revealed the secret to her glowing skin. She shared the affordable products that have helped her to maintain healthy and young skin. According to Page Six, the model was able to share her skin products and express her trust in Dr. Pawpaw's Multipurpose balm by recommending it to all ladies. She had no skincare routine during her young age and spoke of the importance of a skincare routine which she discovered at the age of 50. Her consistency with her routine has achieved a tremendous effect by giving her ever glowing skin.
Keeping Fit And Healthy
To achieve her intriguing physique, Elle made sure she was fit and healthy at all times. Her body is considered a top priority as she would not have the nickname "The Body" without having a fantastic body. She is not into strict gym workout routines but is able to keep fit by doing varieties of exercises.
For her toned arms and body, Elle indulges in early morning yoga to enhance fluidity, and sometimes, a bike ride is all she needs to get her going. A run on the beach, hiking with her kids, swimming, or even walking the dog are exercises the supermodel deem appropriate. In addition, Elle stays healthy by eating organic foods and having protein in all she eats.