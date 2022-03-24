Inside Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's New Bel-Air Home

With a mid-$50 million price tag, it's no wonder that TMZ describes the coveted estate as "insanely expensive" but J-Lo and Affleck are actually getting a great deal for the massive home, listed at $65 million. That means a 23 percent discount for the celebrity couple who are currently in escrow for the expansive property.
On the market since February, the mansion belongs to Texas hedge fund manager Todd Lemkin, who purchased it in 2016 for $27.6 million. It also comes with real-estate pedigree, having been designed by the "Architect of Hollywood" Paul Revere Williams -- the creative behind numerous iconic celebrity homes, including that of Marlon Brando, Star Trek actress Jane Wyatt, and The Wizard of Oz star Bert Lahr, whose Colonial Revival manse Madonna snapped up in 2020.
The deal has not yet closed and is still contingent on inspections. Even at the original asking price, it doesn't seem like Lopez and Affleck would be deterred, with the New York Post reporting that the pair were previously looking at a $65 million pad in the Holmby Hills neighborhood.
The Grammy-nominated singer shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the Oscar winner shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.