Even if you didn’t know how obsessed Kelly Ripa was with fitness, you’d have an idea just by looking at her incredibly toned legs. The actress and talk show host has a physique that looks like it has spent much of its 51 years in the gym, working out. Or dancing. Or both.

And that might not be too far from the truth either, as Ripa’s personal trainer, Anna Kaiser, revealed they’ve had workout sessions almost every day for the past several years. Keep scrolling for the details.