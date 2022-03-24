23-year-old Disney alum Peyton List joined the slew of young Hollywood stars at Vanity Fair's themed party in honor of the rising stars of the acting industry, tagged A Night For Young Hollywood. The actress wore a
Peyton List Bares Cleavage In Thigh-Skimming Dress
Peyton List For Vanity Fair
Peyton looked elegant in her yellow plaid mini dress with a corset bodice and puffy sleeves to accentuate her cleavage and toned arms. She paired her look with a bold pair of diamond earrings visible beneath her carefully tucked straight blonde hair.
Peyton ditched the complimentary neckpiece opting instead for a soft makeup look using her products Pley Beauty. The Cobra Kai actress also wore sheer white opera gloves and silver pointed-toe shoes, completing her elegant style for the night.
Peyton And Jacob Bertrand Confirm They're Dating
Another unmistakable presence on the red carpet walking hand-in-hand with the Disney alum was her co-star Jacob. After months of speculation, the happy couple finally confirmed their relationship status via Jacob. He told TMZ,
"We've been dating for a while. I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire. We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15 [about seven years ago]."
Peyton also confirmed their status with a joke about it being a difficult decision which she'd think about the consequences later.
The 'Worst' Kept Secret
Cobra Kai fans were excited about their speculations being true since the happy couple couldn't exactly keep their relationship a secret. They started posting more often on their social media and attending events together. So, it was inevitable that the news would come out sooner than later, and they did the best thing breaking their news themselves.
Who's Leaving If Things Go South?
The good thing about this situation is that neither party is willing to give up their position on the Karate Kid spin-off if things ever go south (we hope not). They joked about the possibility, though, with Jacob claiming seniority dibs since he started the show from its premiere and Peyton joined in the second season. On the other hand, the actress laughed it off and declined to answer, saying, "I don't want to think about that."