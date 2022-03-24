Peyton List Bares Cleavage In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Getty | Tommaso Boddi

Entertainment
chisom

23-year-old Disney alum Peyton List joined the slew of young Hollywood stars at Vanity Fair's themed party in honor of the rising stars of the acting industry, tagged A Night For Young Hollywood. The actress wore a Dani + Emma plaid dress which showed off her ample bosom and toned legs catching the paparazzi's attention as soon as she hit the red carpet. The Cobra Kai actress has been on the radar since her co-star Jacob Bertrand confirmed their relationship to TMZ on Tuesday, March 22.

The Latest

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Go All-In In Pursuing Zach LaVine In 2022 Free Agency

NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid Discusses Tyreek Hill Trade To Dolphins

NBA Rumors: Zion Williamson Could Be Traded To Knicks

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Replacements For Frank Vogel

NBA Rumors: Rival East Team Emerging As Legitimate Obstacle In Sixers' Pursuit Of Bradley Beal

Peyton List For Vanity Fair

Getty | Momodu Mansaray

Peyton looked elegant in her yellow plaid mini dress with a corset bodice and puffy sleeves to accentuate her cleavage and toned arms. She paired her look with a bold pair of diamond earrings visible beneath her carefully tucked straight blonde hair.

Peyton ditched the complimentary neckpiece opting instead for a soft makeup look using her products Pley Beauty. The Cobra Kai actress also wore sheer white opera gloves and silver pointed-toe shoes, completing her elegant style for the night.

Entertainment

Kaia Gerber Strips Down For Marc Jacobs Surprise

By Geri Green

Peyton And Jacob Bertrand Confirm They're Dating

Getty | Jon Kopaloff

Another unmistakable presence on the red carpet walking hand-in-hand with the Disney alum was her co-star Jacob. After months of speculation, the happy couple finally confirmed their relationship status via Jacob. He told TMZ,

"We've been dating for a while. I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire. We've been friends for a while. I met her when I was like, 15 [about seven years ago]."

Peyton also confirmed their status with a joke about it being a difficult decision which she'd think about the consequences later.

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

Michelle Lewin Shares Adorable Array Of Photos With Husband Jimmy: 'Enjoying Every Minute'

The 'Worst' Kept Secret

Getty | Phillip Faraone

Cobra Kai fans were excited about their speculations being true since the happy couple couldn't exactly keep their relationship a secret. They started posting more often on their social media and attending events together. So, it was inevitable that the news would come out sooner than later, and they did the best thing breaking their news themselves.

Who's Leaving If Things Go South?

Getty | Taylor Hill

The good thing about this situation is that neither party is willing to give up their position on the Karate Kid spin-off if things ever go south (we hope not). They joked about the possibility, though, with Jacob claiming seniority dibs since he started the show from its premiere and Peyton joined in the second season. On the other hand, the actress laughed it off and declined to answer, saying, "I don't want to think about that."

Read Next

Must Read

Instagram's Top 20 Highest-Paid Celebrities In 2022

Chanel West Coast Shares BTS Secrets of 'Ridiculousness'

5 Surprising Facts About Chanel West Coast

WWE Bombshell Carmella Treats Her Social Media Followers To Cleavage-Baring Display In Glamorous Video

Here's Why Carrie Underwood Rarely Posts Photos Of Her Kids

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.