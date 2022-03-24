Peyton List Bares Cleavage In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Peyton looked elegant in her yellow plaid mini dress with a corset bodice and puffy sleeves to accentuate her cleavage and toned arms. She paired her look with a bold pair of diamond earrings visible beneath her carefully tucked straight blonde hair.

Peyton ditched the complimentary neckpiece opting instead for a soft makeup look using her products Pley Beauty. The Cobra Kai actress also wore sheer white opera gloves and silver pointed-toe shoes, completing her elegant style for the night.